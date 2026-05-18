How Terry Stotts' Warriors Exit Could Lead to Blazers Return

The Portland Trail Blazers must hire a permanent head coach for the upcoming season.

While there is a cast to remove Tiago Splitter's interim tag, former head coach Terry Stotts looms as a massive, realistic candidate to reclaim his old stomping grounds with the Blazers this summer.

Stotts, 68, coached the Blazers from 2012-21 and made eight playoff appearances (including the 2019 Western Conference Finals). For the past two seasons, Stotts has been an assistant under Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, but he recently left the post. Stotts expressed a desire to return to the Blazers as their head coach once again.

“I would love to come back to the Blazers and Portland,” Stotts told Blazers insider Dwight Jaynes.

Why Stotts Should Return

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Stotts brings an immediate offensive blueprint that can unlock Portland’s young core. During his previous run with the Blazers, he consistently engineered high-functioning offenses by maximizing the impact of perimeter playmakers and implementing a fluid, motion-heavy system.

His deep familiarity with the franchise shrinks the adjustment period, allowing him to instantly establish accountability. Furthermore, his recent stint under Kerr with the Warriors has equipped him with modern spacing concepts that can elevate the Blazers' current roster's efficiency.

Why Blazers Should Avoid Stotts

Hiring Stotts risks anchoring the Blazers to the past rather than building for the future. Critics frequently pointed to his predictable defensive schemes and a historical struggle to make in-game adjustments during deep postseason runs.

Bringing back a 68-year-old coach signals a nostalgic retread instead of a forward-thinking hire aligned with a long-term timeline. Passing on Stotts allows the front office to target younger, defensive-minded coaches who can grow alongside the roster and establish a gritty, modern identity.

The Bottom Line

The choice between Stotts and a fresh candidate defines the Blazers' strategic direction moving forward. Stotts offers a safe, high-floor solution to stabilize a young locker room, while a new hire represents a high-ceiling gamble on an entirely new era.

The front office already signaled a willingness to embrace nostalgia by bringing back Damian Lillard, who would undoubtedly advocate for a Stotts reunion, but the head coach's track record of failing to push Portland past the Western Conference Finals remains a glaring red flag.

If the front office prioritizes immediate structural stability and growth on offense, Stotts makes perfect sense. If they want a complete cultural shift from top to bottom, they must look elsewhere.