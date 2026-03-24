Five Great Stats From Blazers Blowout Win vs. Nets

The Portland Trail Blazers are excited after beating the Brooklyn Nets in a 134-99 blowout victory back inside the Moda Center.

The team has been on the road a lot lately, so getting some home cooking and a win in front of their fans should give the team some energy going into this last stretch of the regular season. Here's a look at five numbers from the box score that stood out in the win.

7 - Donovan Clingan blocks

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan before the game against the Denver Nuggets. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Blazers had a strong offensive night against the Nets, but they should be credited for their defense as well. Donovan Clingan bought some real estate in the paint and blocked seven shots from the Nets.

Clingan continues to grow as a rim protector for the Blazers, and he is emerging as one of the most important parts of the team moving forward.

18 - Blazers' 3-pointers

The Blazers are one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league, but that was not the case against the Nets. They were able to make 18 shots from beyond the arc out of 38 attempts, good for about 47 percent.

Toumani Camara was the main culprit in this statistic, making nine of the team's 18 shots from distance. Scoot Henderson made three of his own, while Kris Murray and Chris Youngblood each had two, and Matisse Thybulle and Drew Holiday saw one go down as well.

35 - Toumani Camara points

Speaking of Camara, when you make nine three-pointers, it adds up in the points department. He also had a two-point field goal and six free throws to combine for a career-high 35 points in just 28 minutes of action.

Camara is the team's defensive engine, but when he is making his three-point shots, he becomes an absolute dominant player on both ends of the floor. The Blazers need Camara to play like this more often if they want their offense to click more consistently.

38 - Blazers' largest lead of the night

The Blazers absolutely put their stamp on the game and were dominant from start to finish. The team led by as much as 38 points late in the game, which is a sign that the Blazers are in a good spot moving forward.

45 - Blazers' rebounds

On top of all the scoring and blocking, the team dominated the glass as well. The Blazers outrebounded the Nets 45 to 32, which certainly helps aid a team's blowout victory.