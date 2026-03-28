Five Key Questions Before Wizards vs. Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are rounding out their home stand as they welcome the Washington Wizards to town.

To learn more about the Wizards' current state of affairs, we spoke with Washington Wizards On SI contributor Bryson Akins.

The Wizards turned CJ McCollum into Trae Young as part of the Deni Avdija trade. How has that changed Washington’s view on the deal from 2024?

The view has not changed at all. Deni has been great this season in Portland. He is one of the best talents at getting to the line and elevating his teammates on offense. With him on the Wizards still, they would be in a worse position for the long term. They would be in a state of mediocrity, with the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls always being in the play-in, nothing more. The deal needed to happen if the Wizards wanted any chance of competing in the future.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija dribbles the ball | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

What has been the biggest surprise with the Wizards this season?

The biggest surprise has been Will Riley's play. A late first-round pick from Illinois who has looked like one of the best rookies from the 2025 draft class. At 6'10", he has the handle of a guard, the size of a power forward, and the IQ of a veteran. The kid is special and could be a future Sixth Man of the Year.

With March Madness underway, which top prospect do you like for the Wizards?

Obviously, the top prospect should be AJ Dybantsa. Unfortunately, he was eliminated in the first round. No matter what, he should be their pick at first overall, or if he is available. If he is not and the team falls outside the top three, I really like Keaton Wagler's fit. He is a big guard who has tremendous scoring ability, is an average defender, and is a good rebounder for his size. He could either fight for that final starting spot or be an offensive sparkplug off the bench.

If the Wizards were to beat the Blazers, what would be the reason why?

If they do beat the Blazers, it is because the team did not tank. There are a few games left in the season, and every loss matters with the Wizards a game back of the league's worst record. I expect them to sit half the roster, and let the two-way players get 30 minutes of playing time. The only way Washington wins is if for some reason they do not rest Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly.

What’s your prediction for the game?

My prediction is a blowout. I have the Blazers winning 121-96. The Blazers need to keep winning and gain momentum for the play-in, and the Wizards need to lose.