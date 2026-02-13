Blazers Cannot Complain After First Half of Season

The Portland Trail Blazers are taking a rest at the All-Star break after going through the first half of the season.

The Blazers have missed the playoffs for the past four seasons, but there is reason to believe that drought could end this spring. RotoWire contributor Joel Bartilotta thinks the Blazers are on the right path.

"Portland had a goal of reaching the postseason this season after a strong finish last year, and they’re trending in the right direction," Bartilotta said. "After going 9-6 last month, the Trail Blazers come into this matchup winning three of their last four games. That has Portland sitting 10th in the Western Conference, cushioning a five-game lead over the Memphis Grizzlies in 11th. That means this organization is headed in the right direction, and the play of Deni Avdija is a major reason why.

"The 2020 Top 10 pick was rewarded with his first All-Star appearance this season, averaging 25.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. Donovan Clingan has also made some massive improvements in his second season, averaging 11.5 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. This is the core this team wants to build around, and it’s a core that could lead Portland back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2021 season."

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu dribbles the ball past Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Blazers Have Legitimate Shot at Playoffs

The Blazers have a decent cushion between them and the number 11 seed, Memphis Grizzlies, who are tanking in the second half of the season after trading Jaren Jackson, Jr. to the Utah Jazz. The Dallas Mavericks sit in 12th place, but they are also not trying to win games after trading Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards.

The Utah Jazz are getting creative with how to tank, while the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings are too far gone. This should give the Blazers a chance to at least make the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

The Blazers will still have some work to do in order to get out of the play-in tournament. Their likely opponents are the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, and Phoenix Suns. They will need to win two elimination games to get the number eight seed, which will likely feature a first-round series against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs.

Even if the Blazers get swept in the first round, making the playoffs should be considered a successful season. The team is improving, so that should give them something to work with moving forward, but finishing the year as the No. 8 seed and getting swept is better than losing at No. 9.

