Blazers Face Must-Win Game in Rematch vs. Nets

The Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Brooklyn Nets. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Details

• Matchup: Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers

• Date: Monday, March 23

• Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM PST

• Location: Moda Center | Portland, OR

What channel is Nets vs. Trail Blazers on?

Nets vs. Trail Blazers will air on the Rip City Television Network.

How to stream Nets vs. Trail Blazers live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Rip City Radio 620 Portland

• Portland Trail Blazers Radio Network

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Nets injury report

• PG Egor Demin (OUT - foot)

• C Day'Ron Sharpe (OUT - thumb)

• PF Noah Clowney (OUT - wrist)

• C Nic Claxton (OUT - rest)

• SF Michael Porter Jr. (OUT - ankle)

• C Danny Wolf (OUT - ankle)

Trail Blazers injury report

• PG Damian Lillard (OUT - Achilles)

• C Robert Williams III (DOUBTFUL - knee)

• SG Shaedon Sharpe (OUT - calf)

• PF Jerami Grant (QUESTIONABLE - foot)

• SF Vit Krejci (QUESTIONABLE - calf)

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Saraf is guarded by Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Nets vs. Trail Blazers preview

For the second time in a week, the Blazers and Nets will face off. This time, the game takes place in Portland.

Much like the first meeting, the Blazers will be on the second night of a back-to-back, hoping to get a win after a loss. The Blazers fell 128-112 against the Denver Nuggets in their latest matchup, and they need to do what they can to get back in the win column.

Meanwhile, the Nets are also playing on the second night of a back-to-back. They lost to the Sacramento Kings by a score of 126-122 in their latest game. The Nets have not won since March 9 against the Memphis Grizzlies at home. They have lost seven consecutive games, including the first meeting against the Blazers at the Barclays Center.

This is a game the Blazers have to win, given how easy the matchup is and the fact that they are returning home for the first matchup of a four-game homestand. The Blazers need to make up their loss from yesterday, and this is a great opportunity to do just that. A win could put them back in eighth place in the Western Conference standings if the Los Angeles Clippers lose to the Milwaukee Bucks and the Blazers get a win against the Nets.