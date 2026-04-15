In a back-and-forth battle that chronicled double-digit comebacks on both sides, the Portland Trail Blazers’ resilience paid off in a 114-110 win over the Phoenix Suns to secure the Western Conference’s No. 7 seed.

At the fourth quarter’s 6:41 mark, Phoenix sported both an 11-point lead and a 95.8 percent win probability. Silencing Mortgage Matchup Center with one clutch play after another, the Blazers rallied for a thrilling, signature win. The next stop: a trip to Alamo for a best-of-seven against the Victor Wembanyama-led San Antonio Spurs. Here’s what stood out:

“Turbo” Style Takeover from Deni Avdija

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (left) celebrates with Kris Murray after defeating the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A star player’s performance in his first-ever “must-win” NBA game, historically speaking, tends to be hit-or-miss. For Deni Avdija, in the biggest game in the Association to date, the box score — and in particular, the field goal number — spoke for itself: 15-of-22 overall for 41 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists, three 3-pointers, and a +13 plus-minus over 38 minutes.

With celebrated franchise icon Damian Lillard supporting courtside, perhaps it was only poetic that Avdija’s clutch gene was required to stamp Portland's first playoffs appearance since 2020-21.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT, DENI IS HIM. pic.twitter.com/omgnra0hR4 — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) April 15, 2026

Tuesday night’s showdown became both a perfect precursor of what the 2026 NBA Playoffs could entail, as well as an opportunity for young up-and-comers to begin rewriting their legacies. On the other side, Phoenix’s Jalen Green provided quite the duel, running up a 35-point game (on 14-of-29) to meet the stage. alongside Devin Booker. It became a heavyweight clash of young talents who hadn’t had many opportunities on the big stage prior to, but appeared determined to change that.

How Portland's Streakiness Told the Story

Apr 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) moves the ball against Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) in the first half during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A thrilling end result will allow Rip City’s fanbase to avoid any heartache on this night, but if not for Phoenix’s late-game collapse, this could’ve become one of those “what could’ve been”-type games.

As evidenced by the league’s third-most 3-point attempts (42.2 per game) — and the NBA’s third-lowest 3-point percentage to match (34.3 percent) — the Blazers, for better or worse, are going to live or die by their accuracy from downtown. It was a clash of two styles, as Portland attempted 17 opening-quarter triples; meanwhile, Phoenix hadn't even made a single triple yet.

A splashed triple from Jerami Grant that put Portland ahead 55-41 certainly evoked optimism, but anyone familiar with Phoenix’s mental grit knew two questions lied: (1) How long could Portland’s heatwave go, and (2) when would the Suns’ adjustments take shape?

As if on cue, the Suns emerged from their huddle prepared to up the ante. Driving and passing lanes became tighter, Portland’s early-game shooting fortunes had turned, and by halftime, they had only a one-point lead to show for it.

The evening saw both an ugly 1-of-11 stretch deep into the fourth for Portland, and their struggle with turnovers resurface. Despite ranking No. 1 in turnovers committed in regular-season play (17.3), the Blazers committed only one over the game’s first 17 minutes. Over the next two quarters-and-a-half, that number ballooned to 15.

Nonetheless, as they say, “basketball is a game of runs.” And Portland found a way to survive and be at its best when it truly mattered, as evidenced by the 25-10 close.

Looking Ahead to San Antonio

Dec 21, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) shoots the ball against San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) in the first half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Both Portland and Phoenix stand among the NBA’s true “feelgood stories,” making postseason bids when analysts across the league deemed it unlikely. The reward for all of that hard work: a showdown with the 62-win San Antonio Spurs.

Portland will undoubtedly arrive as both underdogs and at a rest disadvantage, but, based on regular season results, they’re unlikely to be fearful of the matchup. Here’s how things shook out in three regular-season faceoffs:

Nov. 26, 2025 — Spurs 115, Blazers 102

Jan. 3, 2026 — Blazers 115, Spurs 110

Apr. 8, 2026 — Spurs 112, Blazers 101

The Spurs took the season series in 2-1 fashion, but Portland, in some sense, remained competitive deep into the fourth quarter in every matchup.

Having the renewed health of both Shaedon Sharpe and Jerami Grant will be a boost, as will Jrue Holiday’s title-winning postseason experience. The aforementioned trio boosted Avdija’s marquee showing with 49 points (on a combined 16-of-37) in tonight’s win. The Sharpe-Grant grouping helped guide a 16-point edge in bench points against the Suns.

The series is set for tipoff on Sunday, Apr. 19, 2026 at 6:00 PM PT on NBC.