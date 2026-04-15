Suns Fumble Late Lead, Collapse in Dramatic Play-In Loss to Blazers

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns were up by 11 points in the fourth quarter before squandering their double digit lead to lose in dramatic 114-110 fashion on Tuesday,

Portland will play the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs after winning tonight. The Suns will play the winner of the other play-in tournament matchup for the West's eighth seed.

Phoenix was spurred by Jalen Green's 35 points, the third time he's gone over 30 this season. Devin Booker pitched in 22 and Dillon Brooks had 20.

The Trail Blazers were led by Deni Avdija's 41 points on 15-22 shooting. Portland blocked ten Phoenix shots down the stretch while the Suns missed eight free throws tonight.

First Quarter

The Suns got out to an 8-2 run to begin festivities in front of a fiery home crowd fueled by five early points from Jalen Green. However, Portland's Jrue Holiday hit multiple three point attempts early to keep the Blazers within reach.

Phoenix carried a slim 33-31 advantage after the opening 12 minutes. The Suns threatened multiple times to blow the game open early but failed to follow through as Portland's offensive rebounding and eventual hot three-point shooting (after starting 1-7) kept the Blazers around.

Second Quarter

It didn't take long for Portland to catch their first lead of the night early into second quarter action, silencing Mortgage Matchup Center during the Suns' non-Booker minutes with a 43-35 lead, forcing Jordan Ott to call a timeout and gather the troops.

The message didn't work, as Portland reached their first double digit advantage of the game halfway through the second quarter.

Green, with one second left, converted the rare four point play to get the Suns within a 65-62 deficit entering the break. He led all scorers with 22 points as Phoenix went on a 21-10 run to end the second quarter.

At half, the Blazers had as many three-pointers made (12) as Phoenix attempted at half.

Third Quarter

Phoenix went three minutes before scoring their first points of the second half, allowing Portland to again emerge ahead by 10+ points.

Devin Booker picked up his fourth foul during the third, even after the Suns tried to challenge and ultimately failed, seeing him sit for some time in the quarter before Ott was forced to put him in to save a struggling offense.

That helped keep Phoenix within striking distance down the final stretch of the third, as the Suns were down by just one at 83-82.

The two teams combined for just 3-19 shooting from deep in the third.

Fourth Quarter

Green pushed the Suns back into the lead with the first shot of the fourth. After a steal and bucket by Dillon Brooks just a minute later, the Blazers were forced to call a quick timeout.

A few minutes later, Brooks nailed a step-back three to take a ten-point lead — though that was quickly followed by a shooting foul on Brooks before he was assessed a technical foul.

A Royce O'Neale steal and three-pointer in transition gave the Suns a 98-87 lead with 7:13 left, their largest lead (11) of the evening.

Portland didn't blink, however, quickly drawing things back to a one possession game.

With 2:29 left, both teams opted for a small lineup, which saw the two sides swap lead changes until the game's final moments.

Avdija hit a finger-roll layup with 37.3 seconds remaining to give Portland a 109-108 lead, which prompted a Suns timeout.

Out of the break, Jordan Goodwin found an and-one opportunity after converting a layup but missed the free throw to see the Suns go up 110-109.

Avdija converted his own and-one down on the other end, which fouled Brooks out of action with 16.1 seconds remaining and put Phoenix down 112-110.

Green missed a potential game-winning three, which saw the ball eventually bounce towards the other end of the court and led to a final dagger dunk to run the clock out.