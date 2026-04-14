Blazers vs. Suns Play-In Preview: Can Portland’s Defense Force an Upset?

The Portland Trail Blazers are the No. 8 seed after finishing the regular season with a 42-40 record. This qualifies them for the Western Conference Play-In Tournament, where they will face the No. 7 seed Phoenix Suns (45-37) on Tuesday, April 14, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The winner secures the No. 7 seed and a first-round series against the No. 2 seed San Antonio Spurs, while the loser faces the winner of the LA Clippers (No. 9) vs. Golden State Warriors (No. 10) matchup for a final chance at the playoffs.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the matchup:

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns Game Details

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at 7:00 PM PT

Location: Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn argues with Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Season Series Recap

The Suns won the season series 2-1, but the matchups tell a tale of two different teams:

Nov 18, 2025: Suns won 127-110 in Portland.

Feb 3, 2026: Suns won 130-125 in Portland.

Feb 22, 2026: Blazers won 92-77 in Phoenix.

The game that tells the most complete story is the first match, which is the only game Devin Booker played in during the season series. The Suns had six players score in double figures, which is a way they can beat the Blazers. However, Portland should make some adjustments, some of which stems from their last game in Phoenix.

The Defensive Blueprint from February

Portland’s lone victory against Phoenix was an anomaly, but the Blazers won a low-scoring 92-77 grind that saw them hold the Suns to their lowest point total of the season at the time. In that game, the Blazers’ length stunted the Suns' perimeter rhythm.

Matching that defensive intensity is the primary path to an upset, especially since the Suns averaged over 128 points in their two wins against Portland, but it won't be easy.

The "Next Man Up" Rotation

With Jerami Grant sidelined (calf), the Blazers have pivoted to a younger, high-energy core.

Deni Avdija has emerged as the offensive engine for the Blazers, averaging 24.2 points per game and providing secondary playmaking.

Donovan Clingan has become a defensive anchor for the team, leading the Blazers with 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. His ability to protect the rim against Phoenix’s driving guards will be where the game is won and lost.

Phoenix’s Health Uncertainty

The Suns have been managing several injuries to key rotation pieces. Booker, Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green have all been dealt crushing blows throughout the season, but all of them are hoping to be healthy going into the matchup.

The Suns haven't played much with all of their players healthy, so that lack of on-court synergy could be something the Blazers take advantage of.

The 3-Point Volume vs. Efficiency Gap

The Blazers rank seventh in the NBA in 3-point makes (14.4 per game) but sit at a dismal 27th in percentage (34.3%). The Suns thrive on offensive efficiency, so the Blazers cannot afford a cold night from distance. They must leverage their rebounding (46 per game) to create second-chance opportunities if the outside shots aren't falling.