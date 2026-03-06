Blazers, Rockets Could Become Trade Partners This Offseason

The Portland Trail Blazers are facing off against the Houston Rockets in their final game of the road trip.

However, the two teams could find themselves as trade partners going into the off-season. Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey suggested a trade that would send Jrue Holiday to the Rockets for Jabari Smith Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith.

"And though it'd be tough to give up on Jabari Smith Jr. before his extension kicks in, including him means Houston probably wouldn't have to surrender any future picks. In fact, in this framework, the Rockets might even ask the Portland Trail Blazers to send some draft consideration," Bailey wrote.

"Getting Smith without doing so would obviously cost Portland loads of experience and defensive know-how. And Smith's game overlaps a bit with Deni Avdija and Jerami Grant, but a longterm forward duo of Avdija and Smith has loads of length and potential.

"And next season, the Blazers should have both of Damian Lillard and Scoot Henderson available to soak up some of the minutes vacated by Holiday."

Trade Idea Could Help Blazers, Rockets

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday looks on during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Blazers really like Holiday, so it would be hard for the team to move on from him. However, moving on from him would free up minutes for Lillard once he returns from his torn Achilles.

Getting a power forward to fill in alongside Deni Avdija would help the Blazers tremendously, and Smith is someone that could fit right in with the Blazers. Smith is a strong defender at 6-10, and he can also stretch the floor as a 3-point shooter.

Trading Holiday this offseason will come down to how the team feels about Henderson. He will be approaching the final year of his rookie deal before becoming a restricted free agent, and the Blazers need to figure out exactly where he fits in the team's future plans.

The Blazers still value Henderson a lot, even if he has not lived up to the expectations of being a number three overall pick. There's a good chance that there will only be one of him and Holiday on the roster next season, so the Blazers need to figure out over the last 20 or so games which player is the one they would want to move forward with.

The Blazers and Rockets are scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. PT inside the Toyota Center in Houston. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.