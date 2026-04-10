Blazers vs. Clippers Preview: High-Stakes Battle for Western Conference No. 8 Seed

The Portland Trail Blazers (40-40) are set to host the Los Angeles Clippers (41-39) in a game with massive Western Conference seeding implications.

While both teams hover around the .500 mark in the standings, this game serves as a critical game for Play-In purposes, likely determining who gets the double-elimination safety net of the 8th seed. The Clippers are currently in eighth with a one-game lead, but the Blazers can overtake them by clinching the tiebreaker and a win at home.

The Clippers would secure the eighth seed with a win, while the Blazers would be in the driver's seat to get that spot. They would be able to clinch the eighth seed with a win in the regular season finale against the Sacramento Kings at home. A loss in that game, coupled with a Clippers win against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, would put Portland in ninth.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup:

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Details

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson shoots the ball against LA Clippers guard Jordan Miller. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Date/Time: Friday, April 10, 2026, at 7:00 PM PT

Location: Moda Center, Portland, OR

TV: Rip City Sports Network

Betting: Blazers -2; Over/Under 226.5, per FanDuel

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Team Player Injury Status Clippers SG Bradley Beal Hip OUT Clippers C Yanic Konan Niederhauser Foot OUT Clippers SF Isaiah Jackson Ankle OUT Blazers PG Damian Lillard Achilles OUT Blazers PF Jerami Grant Calf OUT Blazers SF Vit Krejci Calf Questionable Blazers SG Shaedon Sharpe Calf, Fibula Questionable

The main aspects of this injury report that are important reside on Portland's side, with Vit Krejci and Shaedon Sharpe both listed as questionable rather than out for this game. Both of them have been dealing with long-term calf injuries, but it seems as though each of them is making progress to try and return before the start of the planned tournament.

Krejci has been out since Mar. 15, while Sharpe has been on the sidelines since before the All-Star break on Feb. 6. Getting Sharpe and his 21.4 points per game back, even in a limited capacity, will be a huge boost for the Blazers offense, especially with Jerami Grant still on the sidelines with his calf injury.

Key Matchup: Kawhi Leonard vs. Blazers Defenders

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard controls the ball against Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In order to beat the Clippers, the Blazers will have to find some success in defending Kawhi Leonard. So far this season, Leonard is averaging 28 points per game. He is also the team's leading rebounder at 6.3 boards per game. If the Blazers can contain him, there is a good chance they can pull out a win at home.

Look for Toumani Camara to draw majority of the possessions in defending Leonard, but it will take a full team effort to contain him throughout the evening.

A good defense also comes with an efficient offense. The Blazers turned the ball over 17.4 times per game, which is the most in the NBA. They will have to limit these turnovers to compete in the postseason, which effectively starts tonight against the Clippers. A way to mitigate that is by crashing the boards, which the Blazers do well by averaging 46 rebounds per game.

Prediction

The Blazers recently beat the Clippers 114-104 at the Intuit Dome less than two weeks ago. This means the Clippers will be coming in with a vengeance and a modified game plan that will correct some mistakes they made in the last meeting.

The Blazers have been hungry for playoff basketball and the fans want them to get another home game, which can be achieved with a stretch of basketball that begins with a win against the Clippers.

The Blazers should bounce back from their two-game losing streak and come out on top against the Clippers 118-113.