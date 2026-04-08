Blazers vs. Spurs Preview: Portland Faces Must-Win as Victor Wembanyama Sits

The Portland Trail Blazers (40-39) visit the San Antonio Spurs (60-19) on Wednesday night at the Frost Bank Center.

While the Spurs have already secured a top two spot in the West, the Blazers are fighting to stay above .500 in the final stretch of the regular season.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of the matchup:

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Details

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at 6:30 PM PT

Location: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

TV: ESPN

Betting: Spurs -3.5; Over/Under 234.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Team Player Status Injury Blazers PG Damian Lillard OUT Achilles Blazers SG Shaedon Sharpe Doubtful Fibula Blazers PF Jerami Grant OUT Calf Blazers SF Vit Krejci Doubtful Calf Spurs PG Stephon Castle Doubtful Knee Spurs C Victor Wembanyama Doubtful Rib Spurs SF David Jones Garcia OUT Ankle

There are significant developments on both sides of the injury report for this game. For the Spurs, the team is expected to be without two starters: point guard Stephon Castle and big man Victor Wembanyama.

This will put the Spurs at a major disadvantage, and the Blazers will have to take advantage with so much on the line for them in this game. Getting an opportunity to play the Spurs while they are short-handed is something they cannot waste.

Wembanyama has appeared in 63 games this season. He must suit up for two of the Spurs' final three games and play 20 minutes in each contest to remain eligible for postseason awards, which require players to play in 65 games where they play at least 20 minutes. If he was eligible, he should be a shoo-in for the Defensive Player of the Year honor.

With Wembanyama likely sitting, a heavy dose of Kelly Olynyk and Mason Plumlee will handle the frontcourt duties against the Blazers, who will have Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams III holding the fort down.

For the Blazers, Shaedon Sharpe and Vit Krejci have been upgraded from "Out" to "Doubtful," which is a sign that both of them could return at some point between now and the regular season to get ready for the Play-In Tournament. This is significant for the Blazers, who could get two key offensive players back when it matters most.

Key Matchup: De'Aaron Fox vs. Toumani Camara

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

With point guard De'Aaron Fox leading the Spurs' backcourt, the Blazers will rely on defensive stalwart Toumani Camara to disrupt the rhythm.

Camara is known for his defense, but he has been a sniper on offense lately, averaging 4.1 made three-pointers over his last 10 outings. He had eight 3-pointers on 13 attempts in the team's latest loss against the Denver Nuggets.

On defense, the Blazers have quietly become a defensive force late in the season, allowing the fewest made 3-pointers (10.1) and the second-fewest points (104.2) per 48 minutes over the last 10 games.

Final Prediction

The Blazers played well through three quarters against the Nuggets, even if it didn't end up in a victory. They are coming into this game with a chip on their shoulder against a Spurs team that is entering the matchup vulnerable.

The Blazers should pick up a much-needed 116-105 win over the Spurs.