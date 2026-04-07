Victor Wembanyama Injury Changes Plans For Blazers vs. Spurs

The Portland Trail Blazers are catching a massive break ahead of their Wednesday night matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, the Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner for the league, has been ruled out with a left rib contusion, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.

"Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is listed doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against Portland due to a rib contusion but there's confidence he will play at least one of the team's final three regular-season games," Charania tweeted.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is listed doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against Portland due to a rib contusion but there's confidence he will play at least one of the team's final three regular-season games. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 7, 2026

Wembanyama suffered the injury during the first half of Monday's victory against the Philadelphia 76ers after a hard fall following a collision with Paul George. While X-rays came back negative and the Spurs expect him to return before the end of the regular season, his status for the April 8th matchup in Portland is officially "Out."

Without his 8-foot wingspan controlling the paint, the Spurs’ defense turns into one of the best down low in the NBA. Now, the Blazers will have a much easier time trying to get back on track with a win after an epic fourth-quarter collapse against the Denver Nuggets to start the final road trip of the regular season.

The Wemby Effect

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama prepares to shoot the ball past Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Wembanyama is having a historic season for the Spurs and he should receive some consideration for the league's Most Valuable Player award. The numbers speak for themselves.

Stat 2025-26 Average NBA Rank Points 24.8 13th Rebounds 11.5 4th Blocks 3.1 1st Plus/Minus +790 2nd

Blazers Have Easier Path to Victory

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama controls the ball against Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Blazers should change their game plan tremendously with Wembanyama no longer available.

In their last meeting, Wembanyama forced the Blazers into settling for tough twos. Without him, players like Deni Avdija and Scoot Henderson should attack the paint with force.

The Blazers should also look to crash the glass with even more of a team effort. Donovan Clingan won't have to fight for rebounds against Wembanyama, so he is probably the one most affected by this change. Now, he can establish his dominance in the paint instead of Wemby.

Watching Clingan's performance against Denver, it's clear he plays better when he doesn't have to chase a perimeter-roaming big like Wembanyama or Nikola Jokic to deal with.

The Spurs should go to Luke Kornet as their starting center, so the Blazers should take advantage of not having Wembanyama's shot-blocking prowess in the post.

Why This Affects Spurs

The timing for this injury is detrimental for the Spurs. They are currently the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and are fighting to maintain home-court advantage for the upcoming playoffs as they sit 2.5 games behind the NBA-best Oklahoma City Thunder.

On top of that, Wembanyama is chasing history. He needs to play at least 20 minutes in one of San Antonio’s final three games to hit the 65-game minimum requirement for major postseason awards like MVP and All-NBA. He will only have two chances to hit that goal after missing the game against the Blazers.

Blazers Can Play Spoiler

The Blazers have a golden opportunity to steal a win on the road against the Spurs, but it won't be easy. The Spurs are still a big threat, but removing Wembanyama, who averages a 3.1 blocks per game changes everything. If the Blazers can exploit the Spurs' frontcourt depth, they might just play spoiler in San Antonio's run for the top seed.