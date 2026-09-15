Blazers Could Make One More Trade This Offseason

The Portland Trail Blazers are always looking for a way to improve the roster without breaking the bank.

Low-risk, high-reward moves have been what Blazers general manager Joe Cronin has been eyeing throughout the offseason, and the hope is that these minor transactions will have a major impact.

After the Los Angeles Clippers were forced to forfeit several years worth of draft picks following the league's investigation into their salary cap circumvention, they will be on the lookout for future selections as they look to rebuild. The Blazers could help them out with that by sending Yang Hansen, Vit Krejci and two 2027 second-round picks for Derrick Jones Jr.

Why the Clippers Make the Trade

Yang Hansen reacts during warm ups before the Trail Blazers play against the LA Clippers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Clippers are in shambles after the NBA brought the hammer down on this trade. They need to find ways to get creative as they look to slowly put the pieces back together. They can do so with this trade by acquiring 2025 first-round pick Yang Hansen.

Yang would give the Clippers a young center to work with as they try and find a path towards helping their center rotation. After trading Ivica Zubac to the Indiana Pacers ahead of the 2026 trade deadline, the team doesn't have a surefire answer at the position.

Isaiah Jackson, whom the Clippers acquired in the Zubac deal, and 38-year-old Brook Lopez are their current centers. The team also has rookie Baba Miller and second-year pro Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who is coming off of a major ligament injury.

Adding Yang would give the Clippers some insurance, especially given his upside as a center with playmaker tendencies.

Why the Blazers Make the Trade

LA Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. before the game against the Sacramento Kings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Blazers acquired Yang with the 16th overall pick in the 2026 NBA draft, they have a path forward at the position. Donovan Clingan is entering his third season and could receive a long-term extension very soon, while Robert Williams III was just signed to a three-year contract this offseason. Given that Yang's chances of playing in the rotation this year are slim, it makes sense for the team to find a trade for him.

On top of that, Portland has three second-round picks to work with in the 2027 NBA draft. For a team that didn't have any picks in 2026, it might be worthwhile to maintain a strong presence for next year's draft, but a team is unlikely to use three second-round picks.

The main reason for this deal is to reacquire Derrick Jones Jr., who was with the team during the 2020-21 season. Jones started 43 of his 58 appearances with the team that year and has experience playing alongside Damian Lillard.

He would be a valuable depth piece in the frontcourts, where the team is lacking in defensive-minded players behind Toumani Camara. Vit Krejci is expected to be a backup forward for the Blazers, but incorporating Jones, who is on a one-year contract worth $10.4 million, would be a strong upgrade at the position.