Blazers Dealt Difficult $13 Million Scoot Henderson Decision

The Portland Trail Blazers pulled off yet another win early in the 2026-27 campaign, moving to 6-1 on the season with a 132-119 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. Stars like Damian Lillard, Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan showed out, but former No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson struggled yet again.

Despite a shortened campaign due to injuries last year, Henderson managed greater scoring with career-best efficiency. That trend hasn't carried into the new season during Portland's seven-game start, and is raising concerns once again due to notable shooting woes.

He's averaging 8.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists, all career-worst marks, shooting 32.8 percent from the field (another careeer-low). Henderson is now in the final year of his rookie contract, and with Portland looking to contend, the front office could look to move the 22-year-old for an immediate return to benefit the current lineup.

So how will Portland address the Henderson situation, as the team works to build on one of the NBA's best starts?

Blazers Could Move Scoot Henderson for Veteran Asset

Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis is fouled by Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a trade scenario, plenty of teams could emerge as suitors for Henderson, and Portland could benefit. The Blazers' offense ranks atop the NBA, averaging 121.9 points per game, and is among the top-half of the league in defense. The lineup features plenty of backcourt depth, which could encourage the front office to look for frontcourt help in the trade market.

Along with an enticing trade piece such as Henderson, Portland owns its first-round picks in the NBA Draft through the 2032 season, should the front office look to target a high-end player. Stars like Domantas Sabonis, Anthony Davis and Naz Reid could become available in trade talks, and would each significantly bolster Portland's title hopes.

Trade Payoff Benefits Portland's Title Hopes

Portland Trail Blazers guard Sidy Cissoko reacts after a play as guard Damian Lillard and guard Tyus Jones look on | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even without high-end options like Sabonis or Davis, a quality 3-and-D wing could benefit the Blazers' lineup enough to help the team emerge as legitimate threats in a crowded Western Conference.

Portland will sustain one of the more explosive offensive attacks in the NBA throughout the season, with stars like Avdija, Lillard and Ja Morant leading the way, but should still look to bolster the lineup before the team is unable to secure a return for Henderson. The team is in need of wing depth, and Henderson is the most likely trade piece to be moved in such a deal.

The Blazers currently sit atop the West with their 6-1 record, and have plenty of talent to make a run. Moving Henderson could be the last piece of the puzzle for a squad that finds itself in win-now mode.

Guard's Progression No Longer Matches Team's Timeline

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson waits for play to resume against the Golden State Warriors | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm still quite high on Henderson's potential as a starting point guard, but this argument in Portland's lineup dwindles by the day. The Blazers' championship window is open, but the team will have to capitalize before it slams shut. What does this mean for Henderson? Simply that the team no longer has time to wait and see how he will progress going forward.

Portland needs immediate contributions, and Henderson has simply been to inefficient without the ball in his hands on a consistent basis. He's a young, developing ball-dominant playmaker who needs time to progress in the right situation, time the Blazers no longer possess in his fourth season.

He could still reach the All-Star ceiling many projected for him leading up to the 2023 NBA Draft, but it just won't happen in Portland.