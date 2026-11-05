3 Takeaways in Blazers Win vs. Suns

The Portland Trail Blazers are still in the win column after beating the Phoenix Suns 132-119 inside the Footprint Center.

The Blazers are 6-1 through seven games and find themselves in first place in the Western Conference. Portland built a lead as large as 22 points throughout the game and used a 43-point second quarter to come out on top. Here's a look at three takeaways from the matchup.

Scoot Henderson, Jrue Holiday Minute Distribution

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker controls the ball against Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Scoot Henderson drew the start once again for the Blazers, marking his third straight game in which he has been in the starting lineup. In each game he has played in, he has gotten fewer minutes each time. For the second straight game, Jrue Holiday ended up playing more minutes than Henderson despite coming off the bench.

Henderson played just 22 minutes for the Blazers, scoring nine points on 1-of-5 shooting from the floor. Most of his scoring came from the free-throw line, where he was 6-of-8. Holiday outperformed him, making five three-pointers for 15 points.

The Blazers have been winning with this combination, so they will likely stick with it. It is interesting to see why Portland is going in this direction. Maybe if the Blazers start to struggle in the next couple of games, they could look to make a change.

Vit Krejci's Injury

Portland Trail Blazers forward Vit Krejci waits for play to resume. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Krejci left the game early in the third quarter after fracturing his lower left leg. It remains to be seen whether it is an ankle injury or a different type of injury, but more updates should be coming in due time.

Krejci has been turning a corner for the Trail Blazers in the last couple of games, so it is unfortunate to see him suffer an injury once again. His entire tenure in Portland so far has been defined by injuries, and unfortunately, it looks like the cycle is repeating itself.

Deni Avdija's 12 Assists

Phoenix Suns forward Miles Bridges against Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Ja Morant on the sidelines for the next couple of weeks due to a hamstring strain, everyone is having to step up in some way, shape, or form.

Deni Avdija is taking on some of the ball-handling duties, and it is working out for the Blazers. He dished out a season-high 12 assists to go with 21 points and seven rebounds in the team's win. His ability to set up the offense is why the team has been so successful in that department so far this season.