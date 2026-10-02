Blazers Fire New Play-by-Play Broadcaster After Racist Tweets Resurfaced

Less than 24 hours after hiring their new play-by-play broadcaster, the Portland Trail Blazers are walking back on their decision.

Braiden Bell, who was set to make history as the youngest play-by-play announcer at 29 years old, was fired by the organization after racist tweets of his were uncovered following the announcement of his hire on social media. The Blazers tweeted out the following statement:

"The Portland Trail Blazers have zero tolerance for racist, sexist, or harmful comments. Social media posts made by our recently announced play-by-play broadcaster are in clear violation of team and league policies, as well as our values and expectations. Therefore, we will not be moving forward with this broadcaster," the statement read.

"The play-by-play role carries a long legacy of excellence on the broadcast and in character, and we hold that standard without exception. We did not meet our own bar in this process, and for that, we apologize to Blazers fans and to Rip City.

"We believe strongly that everyone who is part of Rip City should feel welcome and safe, and we will make sure that our new broadcaster reflects these values. We will do better."

Blazers Hire, Then Fire Play-by-Play Announcer

Detailed view of the Portland Trail Blazers logo against the New Orleans Pelicans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The tweets in question come from 2012 and 2013, when Bell was a teenager. Bell tweeted out "I'm not racist at all.. But not gonna lie.. Asian people piss me off! Hahaha #Honest." in a tweet on Dec. 9, 2012. The tweet has since been deleted.

Another tweet on Nov. 30, 2012 read "Gotta give a shoutout to all the big girls out there and those closet w--res."

The last of the controversial tweets were written in 2013.

"We got a sl-t alert on aisle 10," was tweeted on Feb. 13. "Girls these nights... Smh. #ThirstyForTheD," was posted on Feb. 24.

A KGW 8 reporter found the tweets and asked the Blazers for a comment after the tweets were unsurfaced.

With Bell no longer part of the organization, the Blazers will now continue their search for a replacement for Kevin Calabro, who chose not to return after being offered a pay cut, which he called a "subprime" contract. Calabro took a job earlier in the offseason with the Minnesota Timberwolves as their play-by-play broadcaster.

The Blazers play their first preseason game on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 pm PT inside the Moda Center in Portland.