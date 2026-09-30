The 'Good Problem' the Blazers Have in Training Camp

The Portland Trail Blazers are extremely deep in the backcourt, which should bring its fair share of benefits and drawbacks.

The Blazers have four viable point guards in Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson, which will give new head coach Micah Nori some decisions to make when it comes to staggering their minutes.

"The more talent you can get, the way we can put these guys into role. It's all about decision makers. The league is going, in my opinion, a lot smaller now, positionless and all that type of thing," Nori said.

"So, just really good basketball players that are willing to make plays for others and good decision makers. So, I think it's a good problem to have. I hope that they're all playing so well that they're angry and upset with me in minutes, and I mean that in all sincerity. It's a heck of a lot better than the alternative, where you look around, you don't have anybody. So, I think it's a good problem to have."

How Blazers Will Navigate Depth Chart

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during media day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It remains to be seen how the Blazers will play all four of their guards. Each of them should see significant minutes, but every night could look different than the last.

The Blazers are expected to use the preseason to really figure out what works and what doesn't.

"I think the one thing is I see them playing together. I mean, quite a bit. I think that we basically have 9-10, guys, even with Shaedon [Sharpe] being out, that you can put on the floor together. I think that's what's exciting about these four preseason games in the next three or four weeks just seeing how all those combinations will work," Nori said.

It's going to take more than just the preseason to figure out the optimal lineup and rotation for the Blazers' backcourt. They have to take things on a game-by-game basis because injuries pop up throughout the year and players go through ebbs and flows during the season. The fact that they have as many players as they do who can change the course of an offense is extremely promising for the Blazers. It opens up so many possibilities for Nori's playbook as they go into the season.

Portland's first preseason game is set for Wednesday, October 7, against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 pm PT inside the Moda Center.