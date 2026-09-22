Blazers Sign 3 to Exhibit 10 Deals Ahead of Training Camp

The Portland Trail Blazers are welcoming three new players to the organization after signing them to Exhibit 10 deals ahead of training camp, which starts next week.

The Blazers are bringing in players that have extensive college and overseas experience, giving them an added level of competition for training camp. Here's a look at the three players set to join the team:

Keylan Boone

UNLV Rebels forward Keylan Boone against the St. Mary's Gaels at Footprint Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Boone spent the first three years of his college experience playing for the Oklahoma State Cowboys before transferring to Pacific for the 2022-23 campaign. He used his COVID year to transfer once more to UNLV, where he averaged 12.7 points per game, along with 6.8 rebounds. Since leaving college, Boone has been bouncing around the world, playing for the Zerofrees Southland Sharks in New Zealand and Instituto Atlético Central Córdoba in Argentina.

Boone is a big guard who stands 6-8. He has the ideal NBA size, and Portland wants to see a little more from him as he comes back to the United States. He is on the older side as someone who turns 26 years old in November, but the Blazers believe he has potential to be in training camp.

Samson Johnson

UConn basketball center Samson Johnson during the NCAA pre tournament press conference | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson played four years of college basketball with the UConn Huskies and was a teammate of Donovan Clingan for two seasons. He took over for Clingan in the starting lineup when he was drafted into the NBA by the Blazers. Johnson averaged 7.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game for the Huskies in his senior year.

Johnson spent last season playing with the Noblesville Boom, the Indiana Pacers' G League affiliate. He averaged 9.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in 33 appearances with the team.

Mark Armstrong

Villanova Wildcats guard Mark Armstrong brings the ball up court against the DePaul Blue Demons | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Armstrong played two seasons at Villanova before declaring for the 2024 NBA draft. He went undrafted and signed with the Brooklyn Nets out of the Las Vegas Summer League. He has been in the G League ever since, spending the 2024-25 campaign with the Long Island Nets before being traded ahead of the 2025-26 campaign to the Texas Legends.

Armstrong should be able to learn a lot from veteran point guards in Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, and Jrue Holiday during training camp. As a 6-2 guard hoping to stick around in the G League, he will likely be with the Remix for the year, but he still has a lot of promise as a 22-year-old prospect.