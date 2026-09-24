One Blazers Storyline I'm Buying (and One I'm Not) Entering Training Camp

The Portland Trail Blazers are getting ready for the start of training camp and preseason, which will lay the groundwork for the foundation of the upcoming 2026-27 campaign.

There are a lot of question marks surrounding the team going into the new year, but training camp is the time to really figure out what's what in Portland. Here's a look at a storyline that I am buying into and another that I'm not as confident in.

Buy: Damian Lillard is Back

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard talks to Sheel Tyle. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For those who have a bit more of a pessimistic outlook on the Blazers, one might look at the Damian Lillard signing as a chase to try to recapture magic from the past. Given where the Blazers are, however, I think there is genuine interest in having Lillard as a key part of a roster that can contend in the playoffs in 2027.

Lillard can be seen as a mentor looking to return home because the team that traded a boatload of assets for him in a blockbuster deal doesn't want him anymore. After the Blazers ended their five-year playoff drought last season without Lillard having to play a game, however, there's reason to believe Portland can use him as someone who can build upon their current core.

Lillard won the Three Point Contest at the All-Star break, and he recently had one of his workouts go viral on social media. It showed how strong his three-point shot is, even after taking over a year off due to injury. Dame is going to play a large role for the Blazers this season, and it will have shades of nostalgia, but the Blazers won't view it completely like that.

Sell: Deni Avdija, Ja Morant, Damian Lillard Can't Coexist

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija dribbles against the New Orleans Pelicans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many people viewed Deni Avdija as one of the losers of the Blazers' offseason after he saw the team trade for Ja Morant, who has similar traits to what Avdija had in his role last season. Like Avdija, Morant loves to drive into the lane and build his offense through his drives. That doesn't mean both of them can't be efficient on the court together.

What makes Avdija a special player is that he can play like a chameleon. He fits in a number of different lineups, and he's been able to adapt throughout his entire career. Last season, Avdija was called upon to play a larger role as a creator, and it paid off for him as he became an All-Star for the first time.

The Blazers shouldn't waste Avdija's age-25 season by making him a tertiary option next to Morant and Lillard. The Blazers will find ways to incorporate all of their former All-Stars into somewhat of a three-headed monster. Teams need multiple creators on the court nowadays in order to succeed, and the Blazers should be able to bring out the best in all three of them.