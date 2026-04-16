Blazers vs. Spurs: Full First Round Schedule and Series Analysis

After a late rally to beat the Phoenix Suns in the Play-In Tournament, the Portland Trail Blazers have secured the No. 7 seed and a first-round date with the second-seeded San Antonio Spurs.

This series marks a historic postseason debut for Victor Wembanyama, but the Blazers are hoping to spoil the Spurs' return to the playoffs as interim head coach Tiago Splitter facing his former championship team.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs First Round Schedule

The series kicks off in San Antonio at the Frost Bank Center before heading back to the Moda Center in Portland.

Game Date Time (PT) Venue Location 1 Sun, April 19 6:00 Frost Bank Center San Antonio 2 Tue, April 21 5:00 Frost Bank Center San Antonio 3 Fri, April 24 7:30 Moda Center Portland 4 Sun, April 26 12:30 Moda Center Portland 5 Tue, April 28 TBD Frost Bank Center San Antonio 6 Thu, April 30 TBD Moda Center Portland 7 Sat, May 2 TBD Frost Bank Center San Antonio

* if necessary

Series Notes

Wembanyama did not play in any of the three regular-season matchups against Portland due to various minor injuries. This means the Blazers' defensive schemes, led by Donovan Clingan and Toumani Camara, will be testing their length against the Spurs' superstar for the first time in a high-stakes environment.

Acting head coach Tiago Splitter knows the Spurs DNA better than almost anyone after playing for the franchise from 2010-15. His ability to guide a roster featuring Deni Avdija, who dropped a triple-double on the Spurs in January, and veteran Jrue Holiday will be the X-factor for a possible upset.

The Spurs won the season series 2-1, but both teams proved they could win on the road. Portland’s victory on Jan. 3 showcased their ability to exploit a San Antonio lineup missing key pieces, relying on heavy 3-point volume (19 makes) to overcome their interior presence.

While the Spurs finished with 62 wins, the Blazers’ recent momentum, capped by their 114-110 win over the Suns, suggests a team playing its best basketball at the right time.

Series Prediction

The Blazers have found their rhythm late in the season, and winning their last three games to capture the No. 7 seed is a huge accomplishment for a team that was under .500 for a good chunk of the year. While the Blazers have momentum, they remain a world away from a Spurs team that has been nearly invincible since February.

The Spurs may be playoff novices like the Blazers, but they have one of the best players in the league in Wembanyama, who presents a mismatch for nearly every team he plays against.

From Feb. 1 onwards, the Spurs went 30-1 against teams that weren't the Denver Nuggets, who could be the second round opponent if they get out of this series on the winning end. This shows that they are usually the ones setting the tone consistently, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

It will be tough for the Blazers to win any game in this series, let alone four, but Portland has the potential to get a game, likely in Portland.

Prediction: Spurs in 5

Fans can watch Game 1 between the Blazers and Spurs on Sunday at 6 p.m. PT on NBC or stream it on Peacock.