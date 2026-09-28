Blazers Announce 2026-2027 Training Camp Roster
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The Portland Trail Blazers 2026-27 training camp roster is set.
With training camp beginning on Sept. 29, the organization released its official training camp roster on Sunday afternoon. Training camp will run through Friday, Oct. 2. Fan Fest is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4 at the Moda Center.
The roster list features the expected 15-man opening night roster along with three two-way players in Chris Youngblood, John Tonje and Jayson Kent. It should prove to be one of the more critical training camps in recent years, considering it is the first one led by head coach Micah Nori.
No.
Player
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
Prior to NBA/Home Country
NBA Exp.
8
Deni Avdija
F
6-8
227
Maccabi Tel Aviv/Israel
6
33
Toumani Camara
F
6-7
230
Dayton/Belgium
3
10
Branden Carlson
C
7-0
220
Utah/USA
2
91
Sidy Cissoko
F
6-6
220
G League Ignite/France
3
23
Donovan Clingan
C
7-2
285
UConn/USA
2
00
Scoot Henderson
G
6-3
205
G League Ignite/USA
3
5
Jrue Holiday
G
6-4
220
UCLA/USA
17
29
Jayson Kent*
F
6-8
210
Texas/USA
1
27
Vit Krejci
F
6-8
215
Zaragoza (Spain)/ Czech Republic
5
0
Damian Lillard
G
6-2
200
Weber State/USA
14
1
Ja Morant
G
6-2
174
Murray State/USA
7
9
Micah Potter
F/C
6-9
250
Wisconsin/USA
5
17
Shaedon Sharpe
G
6-5
210
Kentucky/Canada
4
4
Jeremy Sochan
F
6-8
220
Baylor/Poland
4
2
John Tonje*
G
6-4
223
Wisconsin/USA
1
35
Robert Williams III
C
6-9
250
Texas A&M/USA
8
16
Yang Hansen
C
7-1
267
Qingdao Eagles/China
1
11
Chris Youngblood*
G
6-4
223
Alabama/USA
1
And there is plenty of questions to be answered. A clearer hierarchy should hopefully form among the guard rotation. It will be intriguing to see just how healthy Damian Lillard and Ja Morant appear coming off injuries, and whether there is a visible leap in Scoot Henderson.
Yang Hansen can be thrown in with Henderson. After great showings in summer league and the FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers, many fans are eager to find out how NBA-ready the big man truly is. Battling against Micah Potter and Branden Carlson, training camp should gift Nori some insight on who exactly he can depend on to fill reserve minutes in the frontcourt. The lineups trotted out come preseason will likely be dictated by training camp performances.
Speaking of preseason, the Blazers first two preseason games are scheduled at home for Wednesday, Oct. 7, against the Golden State Warriors and Monday, Oct. 12 against the London Lions.
Closing the week with Fan Fest, the event starts at 4 p.m. It is a free event highlighted by an open team scrimmage. The Blazers are promoting "interactive experiences" for fans and appearances by team mascots Blaze and Doug along with BlazerDancers.
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Elias Esquivel is a graduate from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor's in Journalism and minor in Sports Business. He freelanced for multiple national and international publications during his time at Oregon, covering events ranging from state, college and world championships. Post graduation he transitioned to covering local preps in the Willamette Valley. He's been published in World Athletics, The Oregonian and The Portland Tribune. His favorite book is Orson Scott Card's Speaker for the Dead and his favorite video game is God of War Ragnarök. He has two cats.Follow _esquivel01