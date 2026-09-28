Blazers Announce 2026-2027 Training Camp Roster

The Portland Trail Blazers 2026-27 training camp roster is set.

With training camp beginning on Sept. 29, the organization released its official training camp roster on Sunday afternoon. Training camp will run through Friday, Oct. 2. Fan Fest is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4 at the Moda Center.

The roster list features the expected 15-man opening night roster along with three two-way players in Chris Youngblood, John Tonje and Jayson Kent. It should prove to be one of the more critical training camps in recent years, considering it is the first one led by head coach Micah Nori.

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Prior to NBA/Home Country NBA Exp. 8 Deni Avdija F 6-8 227 Maccabi Tel Aviv/Israel 6 33 Toumani Camara F 6-7 230 Dayton/Belgium 3 10 Branden Carlson C 7-0 220 Utah/USA 2 91 Sidy Cissoko F 6-6 220 G League Ignite/France 3 23 Donovan Clingan C 7-2 285 UConn/USA 2 00 Scoot Henderson G 6-3 205 G League Ignite/USA 3 5 Jrue Holiday G 6-4 220 UCLA/USA 17 29 Jayson Kent* F 6-8 210 Texas/USA 1 27 Vit Krejci F 6-8 215 Zaragoza (Spain)/ Czech Republic 5 0 Damian Lillard G 6-2 200 Weber State/USA 14 1 Ja Morant G 6-2 174 Murray State/USA 7 9 Micah Potter F/C 6-9 250 Wisconsin/USA 5 17 Shaedon Sharpe G 6-5 210 Kentucky/Canada 4 4 Jeremy Sochan F 6-8 220 Baylor/Poland 4 2 John Tonje* G 6-4 223 Wisconsin/USA 1 35 Robert Williams III C 6-9 250 Texas A&M/USA 8 16 Yang Hansen C 7-1 267 Qingdao Eagles/China 1 11 Chris Youngblood* G 6-4 223 Alabama/USA 1

And there is plenty of questions to be answered. A clearer hierarchy should hopefully form among the guard rotation. It will be intriguing to see just how healthy Damian Lillard and Ja Morant appear coming off injuries, and whether there is a visible leap in Scoot Henderson.

Yang Hansen can be thrown in with Henderson. After great showings in summer league and the FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers, many fans are eager to find out how NBA-ready the big man truly is. Battling against Micah Potter and Branden Carlson, training camp should gift Nori some insight on who exactly he can depend on to fill reserve minutes in the frontcourt. The lineups trotted out come preseason will likely be dictated by training camp performances.

Speaking of preseason, the Blazers first two preseason games are scheduled at home for Wednesday, Oct. 7, against the Golden State Warriors and Monday, Oct. 12 against the London Lions.

Closing the week with Fan Fest, the event starts at 4 p.m. It is a free event highlighted by an open team scrimmage. The Blazers are promoting "interactive experiences" for fans and appearances by team mascots Blaze and Doug along with BlazerDancers.