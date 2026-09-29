The One Ja Morant Quote That Should Excite Blazers Fans

All eyes were on Ja Morant as the Portland Trail Blazers are getting ready for the start of training camp.

Before the hard work truly begins, the Blazers met with media members for the annual "Media Day," which gave Morant an opportunity to speak to the press and answer questions about the trade, his arrival in Portland and expectations for the 2026-27 campaign. Morant was asked about whether he felt the need to be the team's starting point guard, where he gave an unselfish response.

"I think winning is the most important thing for me. So whatever role I have to play, you know, get that done. I don't think anybody would be mad after you know a win. So as a starter, if I'm starting, if I'm not, it's the same thing. I mean, it's day one right now. I feel like that's the coach's question. So, but for me, I haven't a problem with either," Morant said.

Ja Morant Wants to Win

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant during media day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morant comes to the Blazers after three injury-filled seasons with Memphis, ending his seven-year tenure with the team. Morant's value shrunk to the point that he was only acquired for a matching salary in Jerami Grant and an expiring contract in Kris Murray.

When the trade news broke, the idea of Morant being a starting point guard next to Damian Lillard was a bit hard to comprehend. Portland didn't need a point guard, but they went out and got one anyway. On top of that, the team also has Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson. That gives Portland four potential starting point guards, but the team will only be able to work with one, maybe two, in the starting lineup.

Knowing that Morant is more concerned about winning than a starting role is definitely something that should have Blazers fans excited about what the season could entail. Morant's priorities are in the right place, and that is music to Portland's ears.

Throughout his career so far, Morant has only come off the bench twice in 327 appearances. Both of those games came during the 2022-23 campaign, when Morant was fresh off an injury that kept him out for nearly three weeks.

Coming off of the bench would be an unfamiliar role for Morant, but he is embracing this new opportunity and is willing to accept whatever change is necessary to re-enter a winning situation in the NBA.