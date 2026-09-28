Blazers Media Day Tracker: Quotes, Notes, Injury News and More

The NBA offseason is nearly over as the Portland Trail Blazers host media day from the Moda Center today.

We’ll hear from Trail Blazers President of Business Operations Dewayne Haskins, general manager Joe Cronin, head coach Micah Nori and many of the players on the training camp roster.

Stay tuned here throughout the day for updates including notable quotes, notes, injury news and takeaways from the day.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija runs through tunnel to play against the Orlando Magic at the Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quotes

Nothing to see here yet, we will update when the press conference gets going!

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan shoots a jump shot against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notes

Nothing to see here yet, we will update when the press conference gets going!

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson dribbles the ball against New York Knicks point guard Miles McBride. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injury News

Nothing to see here yet, we will update when the press conference gets going!

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown handles the ball against Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Takeaways

Nothing to see here yet, we will update when the press conference gets going!