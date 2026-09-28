Blazers Media Day Tracker: Quotes, Notes, Injury News and More
In this story:
The NBA offseason is nearly over as the Portland Trail Blazers host media day from the Moda Center today.
We’ll hear from Trail Blazers President of Business Operations Dewayne Haskins, general manager Joe Cronin, head coach Micah Nori and many of the players on the training camp roster.
Stay tuned here throughout the day for updates including notable quotes, notes, injury news and takeaways from the day.
Quotes
Nothing to see here yet, we will update when the press conference gets going!
Notes
Nothing to see here yet, we will update when the press conference gets going!
Injury News
Nothing to see here yet, we will update when the press conference gets going!
Takeaways
Nothing to see here yet, we will update when the press conference gets going!
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Austin currently lives in Portland where he was the managing sports editor for four years at the Portland Tribune where he also covered the Portland Trail Blazers. Now, he covers high school sports in the Portland area. Austin is originally from Colorado and earned his bachelor's degree in journalism at Colorado State University. You can catch him listening to Daft Punk constantly or enjoying the outdoors of the Beaver State.Follow ajw_sports