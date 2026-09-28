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Blazers Media Day Tracker: Quotes, Notes, Injury News and More

Portland Trail Blazers media day is finally here and we'll have the latest updates from the Moda Center with quotes, news, injury updates and more
Austin White|
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard signs basketballs during media day at the Moda Center.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard signs basketballs during media day at the Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Portland Trail Blazers

The NBA offseason is nearly over as the Portland Trail Blazers host media day from the Moda Center today.

We’ll hear from Trail Blazers President of Business Operations Dewayne Haskins, general manager Joe Cronin, head coach Micah Nori and many of the players on the training camp roster.

Stay tuned here throughout the day for updates including notable quotes, notes, injury news and takeaways from the day.

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija runs through tunnel to play against the Orlando Magic at the Moda Center.
Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija runs through tunnel to play against the Orlando Magic at the Moda Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quotes

Nothing to see here yet, we will update when the press conference gets going!

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan shoots a jump shot against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic.
Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan shoots a jump shot against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Notes

Nothing to see here yet, we will update when the press conference gets going!

Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson dribbles the ball against New York Knicks point guard Miles McBride.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson dribbles the ball against New York Knicks point guard Miles McBride. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injury News

Nothing to see here yet, we will update when the press conference gets going!

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown handles the ball against Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara.
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown handles the ball against Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Takeaways

Nothing to see here yet, we will update when the press conference gets going!

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Austin White
AUSTIN WHITE

Austin currently lives in Portland where he was the managing sports editor for four years at the Portland Tribune where he also covered the Portland Trail Blazers. Now, he covers high school sports in the Portland area. Austin is originally from Colorado and earned his bachelor's degree in journalism at Colorado State University. You can catch him listening to Daft Punk constantly or enjoying the outdoors of the Beaver State.

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