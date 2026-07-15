Ja Morant Injury Update Should Make Blazers Fans Happy

One of the biggest questions surrounding Ja Morant before he takes the floor for the Portland Trail Blazers is his health.

During an introductory press conference where he shared his excitement to be in Portland and explained why he is changing his number, he offered an encouraging update on his health in his opening press conference with Portland.

After dealing with injuries that limited him to just 70 games over the past two seasons, Morant kept his comments about his health brief during his opening press conference with Portland, saying, "My body feels great. Obviously, I really don't look in that too much. I just know what I have to go out and do this upcoming season."

Morant Focused on the Future, Not the Past

For a lot of the last three years, conversations about Morant have focused on either injuries or off-the-court issues. Now with a new team and a fresh start, Morant seems motivated to shift the focus to his basketball abilities.

When Morant is healthy, there are few players who can affect a game like him. The Trail Blazers' decision to acquire him is based on that not being the past version of Morant, but the current and future version.

Portland's Biggest Investment Needs to Pay Off

Jan 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) defends Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers made one of the biggest acquisitions of the offseason because they believe that Morant is not just a star player, but a player who can be the face of their franchise. The Blazers have spent the past few seasons collecting and developing pieces for the future, but with the acquisition of Morant, the future is now.

For this reason, Morant's health will be one of the biggest storylines of the Trail Blazers' entire season. Portland knows that he is a superstar, they don't need him to prove that, they need him to maintain that level of play consistently and be more available than he has been over the past three years.

If Morant can stay on the floor, he gives the Blazers something that every rebuilding team dreams of: a proven star who can set the tone for every other player on the team.

The next step for Morant is simple, it's time for his play to do the talking. If he is feeling as good as he says he does, then Portland could see the return of a player who was looking primed to become of the next premier stars in the NBA.