Projecting the Blazers 2026-27 Starting Lineup

The Portland Trail Blazers have some decisions to make going into the offseason, especially when it comes to the starting lineup.

The Blazers have about seven or eight players that could be in the starting lineup, but only five will make the cut. Here's a look at what the Blazers could list as their starting five for next season:

C Donovan Clingan

Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan against the Phoenix Suns. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It should be no surprise that Clingan is listed as the starting center going into next season. Clingan took a massive leap in his second season, going from averaging 6.5 points to 12.1 and 7.9 rebounds to 11.6. Clingan ranked third in the league in rebounds and was one of eight players to average a double-double during the season.

PF Toumani Camara

Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara against the Phoenix Suns. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Camara played and started in all 82 of the Blazers' games last season, so it should be no surprise to see him in the starting lineup. He is one of the best defensive wings in the league, and he should be tasked with defending the opposing team's best offensive player.

Offensively, Camara is also looking to improve. He went from 11.3 points to 13.4 this past season. He is a career 36.7 percent 3-point shooter, and if that number continues to trend in the right direction, the Blazers should benefit tremendously.

SF Deni Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija during the second half of game five. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Avdija emerged as one of the top scorers in the NBA this past season with the Blazers and earned an All-Star berth as a result. His 24.2 points per game ranked 14th in the NBA. Establishing himself as one of the top players in the league, he should remain the offensive engine for the Blazers as they look to build on their success from this past season.

SG Shaedon Sharpe

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe walks off the court after participating in warm ups against the San Antonio Spurs. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

While a number of players could have fit this shooting guard role, Shaedon Sharpe gives the team the best chance to win if he's in the starting lineup. Sharpe started 42 of his 50 appearances this season with the Blazers, with all eight of his appearances off the bench coming after a return from injury.

Sharpe is still viewed as one of the top players for the Blazers, and if he isn't traded this offseason, he should be starting in the backcourt for Portland next season.

PG Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard watches his teammates during warm ups before the Trail Blazers play against the LA Clippers. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

While Lillard may not be the player he was when he first arrived in Portland, he is still the team's best option at the point guard spot. It's hard to imagine Lillard accepting a bench role, even if that is what is best for the team. Lillard has played 900 NBA games across 13 seasons and has never come off the bench. That could change in the 2026-27 campaign, but Portland needs him on the court as much as possible.

Honorable Mentions: Scoot Henderson, Jrue Holiday, Jerami Grant

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday high fives guard Scoot Henderson. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It's not an easy decision, picking five players on this roster, but a few players could jump into the starting lineup throughout the season.

Scoot Henderson is the former No. 3 overall pick from the franchise and is still viewed as the potential point guard of the future. He could have a tremendous summer and take over Lillard's spot in the starting lineup, but it doesn't appear likely going into his fourth season. Henderson's 2025-26 campaign was defined by injuries, as he only appeared in 30 games this past season for Portland down the stretch.

He has yet to establish himself as a part of the franchise moving forward, which could change in the middle of the season, especially if Lillard takes time off due to injury.

As for Jrue Holiday, he could also gain some starts during the year as he goes into his 18th NBA season. He has only come off the bench 83 times in his career. With Dame coming back, Holiday is likely to slide in behind him on the depth chart, though he should still have a large role with the team and can play in a lot of two-guard combo lineups with Lillard, Henderson or Sharpe.

Grant is another potential starter for the team, but with so many guards needing playing time, the veteran forward appears more likely for a bench role. That being said, he could be a microwave scorer and creator off the bench, which could give the Blazers some versatility in each unit.