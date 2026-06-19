Way-Too-Early Power Rankings Offer Good, But Not Great Outlook of 2027 Blazers

It hasn’t even been a week since 2025-26’s NBA season ended, but that hasn’t stopped the basketball world from sizing up all 32 teams ahead of next year. And across the Association, experts appear to be established on the Portland Trail Blazers’ outlook: a team with good — but not elite — aspirations in 2026-27.

Of course, late-June predictions for a team that won’t hit the court until October are to be taken with multiple grains of salt. Plenty of factors, such as the NBA Draft, free agency, and training camp have the capabilities to make even the safest of predictions look foolish.

Nonetheless, here were some anecdotes and thoughts that stood out across multiple sources.

How the National Media Views the Current Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe shoots the ball over Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The Athletic — No. 15

Bleacher Report — No. 19

FanSided — No. 15

ESPN — No. 19

Yahoo Sports — Unranked (among the 11 “title contenders”)

If nothing else, there’s consistency; consensus appears to be that the Blazers — as they were in 2025-26 — will hover around average-to-league-average, just a step above that “no man’s land.”

On average, this meant that around six or seven Western Conference teams settled just ahead of Portland, leaving them as fringe postseason contenders, and the type of team that could hover around the Play-In Tournament for a second-consecutive season.

Is any of this a surprise? Not necessarily. It’s expected that they could become a “big swing” team, and if one had to predict, they’re either going to make one major move, or a series of smaller ones that elevate them to an unquestionable spot.

As a team eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, the Blazers belong in this range. Their 42-40 record this season puts them in the middle of the pack and the front office doesn't have a path towards seeing an immediate improvement this offseason unless a big trade would be made.

Anecdotes and Quotes That Stood Out

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard shoots a three-point shot during warm ups before the Trail Blazers play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Understandably, the national media has hit on a lot of what Portland has already discussed ad nauseam; there’s the spark of Damian Lillard’s return, an exciting-but-not-league-altering group of up-and-coming talents, and their current limbo through both the Giannis sweepstakes and their own head coaching search.

The Athletic’s Law Murray offered, perhaps, the most unique perspective in his ranking, arguing that, out of the Avdija-Sharpe-Henderson-Holiday quartet — and factoring in Lillard — there’s only one basketball to go around. That makes a trade of some sort almost inevitable, if Portland views it the same way.

Depending on how one looks at it, ESPN’s Dan Golliver’s comment about Portland needing “shooting to compete with the West’s best” could be worthwhile. It’s something Blazers observers already know, but if that’s all it takes, then that’s a great thing, given how robust the market could be in terms of available perimeter shooters.

As noted, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Blazers becoming an undeniable, borderline top-10 team over the coming weeks.

Plenty will hinge on Tom Dundon’s willingness to spend, as well as the coach that he selects to guide next year's group. How differently does their trajectory change if they acquire a coach known for player development (i.e. Chris Jent), as opposed to a more traditional, proven one for a team that ranked among the league's oldest in terms of minutes played?

Only time will tell, but nonetheless, it puts the Blazers in one of the most unique positions leaguewide, with everything from postseason contender to full-on title contender feeling reasonable with the right moves.