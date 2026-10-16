Who to Watch for in Blazers Preseason Matchup against Warriors

The NBA regular season is just days away. A new chapter of Portland Trail Blazers basketball will be written, authored by a first-year head coach, starring a polarizing All-NBA talent, a returning franchise legend, a former top-three pick in a make-or-break year, a few defensive menaces and a surging, prototypical forward that front offices dream about.

But first, a final tune-up game, as the Blazers face the Golden State Warriors for the second time this preseason, capping the prep stretch on the road. Portland beat Golden State at home 123-118 on Oct. 7.

The Warriors opted to sit a myriad of their expected key contributors in that game, with bench players and relative unknowns suiting up. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, De’Anthony Melton, Brandin Podziemski and Al Horford stayed in San Francisco.

Final prep

Oct 7, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan shoots the ball over Golden State Warriors forward Graham Ike during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It remains to be seen whether Golden State floors its top talent. Considering it is the final preseason game, each side is sure to avoid any unneeded risk. But there is still likely a semi-competitive two-and-a-half quarters in store.

As long as there is a shred of competition, some, if little, evaluation can be done, and it provides valuable reps for the players. There are not a lot of guys on the roster who can benefit more from extra reps than Jrue Holiday and Donovan Clingan.

There is a very important distinction, however. Holiday and Clingan have been pretty OK for the most part. They have both done well defensively, especially Clingan protecting the rim, while Holiday's urgency to push the ball whenever he touches it in the backcourt creates that breakneck pace Nori wants to play.

Shooting the ball from beyond the arc, though, has been meh. Cold stretches exist, but Holiday's 3-for-12 clip from three is rather uninspiring. It is more noticeable against the backdrop of Damian Lillard and Scoot Henderson's fantastic rate. And Clingan's 0-for-4 mark feels like he has made little progress becoming a consistently capable stretch-five. The lack of 3-point shot attempts is just as concerning as his made (non-existent) amount.

The shooting is unlikely to carry over into the regular season. But the Blazers, who finished third in the league in 3-point attempts per game (42.2) and 28th in 3-point percentage (34.3) last year, need all the help they can get. Inevitably, Holiday and Clingan will find their groove and start knocking them down. Hopefully. Just keep letting it fly.

Tip-off between Portland and Golden State is set for 7 p.m.