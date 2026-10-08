3 Next-Day Takeaways From Blazers Preseason Victory Over Warriors

PORTLAND, Ore. – Despite the Portland Trail Blazers handling the Golden State Warriors 123-118 and winning its preseason opener, first-year head coach Micah Nori didn’t seem too pleased postgame.

“We’re too good a defensive team to get into a trading baskets type thing,” Nori said. “We sat in here and talked about the very first thing (being that) we wanted to take care of the basketball, and we wanted to rebound, and we (gave) them 34 extra possessions. … You’re just not going to win or survive in the NBA with that.

“It’s hard to win the NBA, but at the end of the day we’re not going to… accept in victory what you wouldn’t accept in defeat,” Nori continued. “So, lots to clean up.”

Too many second chances

Oct 7, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers Head Coach Micah Nori watches his team play against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Committing 21 turnovers and allowing 12 offensive rebounds, the Blazers certainly struggled to minimize the Warriors’ possessions. What’s perhaps especially concerning about those numbers, however, is who recorded them. It was slew of bench players and relative unknowns suiting up for Golden State, as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, De’Anthony Melton, Brandin Podziemski and Al Horford — just to name a few — were out and back in San Francisco.

Nine guys logged minutes for the Warriors. Dalen Terry played a whopping 42 minutes. Two others exceeded 32 minutes. Everybody reached double digits; Brandon Williams had the fewest at just under 18 minutes.

Portland, meanwhile, had 17 dudes hit the floor and nobody played more than 21 minutes. The Blazers were by far the fresher team, so in theory they should have had little issue out-hustling Golden State, even if many of its players hold the extra motivation of fighting for a roster spot.

Dame and Deni

Oct 7, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard brings the ball up the court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The double D’s (nevermind, terrible nickname) had about as good a showing as one could hope for. Deni Avdija led Portland with 23 points, shooting 9-for-13 from the field and 3-for-6 from three. Damian Lillard added 15 points on 5-for-11 shooting overall and a 3-for-8 clip from downtown.

For Avdija, it’s an extremely efficient performance, the type he was never quite afforded to have last year with such a high usage and offensive load. It’s proof that he can exist in an offense that requires him to share the rock and play a bit more off-ball.

Lillard, on the other hand, displayed that he remains a sniper from beyond the arc. There were moments of burst too, refusing to settle and getting himself to the hoop at a noticeable speed for someone coming off an achilles tear.

“It felt like I was back where I belong, back home,” Lillard said. “I played here a lot of years, and I think people know how I operate. They know what I bring. They know the care that I put into it, and they know that I’m gonna show up.”

Underwhelming Ja

Oct 7, 2026: Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant drives to the basket against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The sky is not falling. A preseason game is almost never indicative of what a player can truly accomplish come the regular season. Nobody in the city of Portland with an ounce of basketball sense should believe that Ja Morant is, for lack of a better word, washed. Because he isn’t.

But, objectively speaking, Morant’s performance was a tad underwhelming. His four turnovers in particular stand out since he only played 19 minutes. And he shot 3-for-8 and attempted just one three pointer, missing. It’s probably fair to have expected more.

“I think that he was just sped up and I think some of it was timing issues,” Nori said. “I think when he got into the paint… (he) had a hard time finishing. He might have got hit, might not have, but I think he just looked kind of a little bit rusty. But I do think that he was trying to do the right thing.”

Thankfully for Morant, there’s plenty of preseason action left to work out the kinks. Portland continues its preseason against Super League Basketball’s London Lions on Monday at 1 p.m. at the Moda Center.