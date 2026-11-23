The Portland Trail Blazers are coming to the end of their six-game road trip across the country, and the team is hoping to get to .500 with a win against LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers.

After experiencing a lot of ups and downs on the trip, here's a look at how power rankings across the internet placed the Blazers.

The Athletic

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday dribbles against New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: 7 | This Week: 13

"The only win of the week for the Trail Blazers came in Milwaukee, where Damian Lillard made his first appearance on the Fiserv Forum court since his 2025 Achilles’ injury and the unceremonious waive-and-stretch maneuver that the Bucks executed that cleared the way for Lillard to return to Portland. Of course, you can’t forget the reason why Lillard was in Milwaukee in the first place, with Jrue Holiday being traded to the Trail Blazers," Law Murray wrote.

NBC Sports

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard warms up before the game against the New York Knicks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: 8 | This Week: 14

"Of course Lillard has been great on the court, averaging 20.6 points a game and shooting 34.2% from 3-point range, but having him back in Portland is more than that. It’s about setting the organization on the right path. We also could have easily gone with Toumani Camara as the reason for Trail Blazers fans to be thankful, the elite defender has become a much bigger offensive threat, hitting 38% from beyond the arc this season," Kurt Helin wrote.

NBA.com

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija dribbles up court during the third quarter against the New York Knicks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last Week: 6 | This Week: 10

"The Blazers have been on the road and lost three of their last four games, sliding from fourth to seventh place in the West. They got Deni Avdija back from a two-game absence and came back from 26 points down in New York … only to lose at the buzzer," John Schuhmann wrote.

Takeaways

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is guarded by New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blazers took significant tumbles in every major power ranking this week, but it isn't all warranted. The Blazers have competed in every game on the road trip thus far, and there's an argument to be made that they should be 4-1 as opposed to 2-3.

If Jaden McDaniels doesn't make a game-winning score with seconds to go in Minneapolis and Mikal Bridges doesn't hit a heroic three-pointer as the buzzer sounded in New York, the Blazers would be much higher in these power rankings than they are.

Of course, the NBA is a results-based league, and that should play into the rankings, but the eye test shows that the Blazers are better than the middle of the pack in the league.

The Efficiency Landscape. What jumps out? pic.twitter.com/T3A5wXdDBI — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) November 20, 2026

The Blazers have been one of the most efficient teams in the league in terms of offense and defense, and they have been really consistent throughout the year. A 10-6 mark through 16 games is how they're being judged. As a team that doesn't have a lot of playoff success together, that is also hurting them in these rankings.

The Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets have the exact same number of wins as the Blazers, but they have also shown more extreme lows than Portland has.

This is once again another sign that the Blazers won't be fully respected until they win in the playoffs. Between now and then, they can try to gain as much favor from critics, but the reality is they aren't concerned about how others view them. They are simply focused on running their race and playing whoever is in front of them.