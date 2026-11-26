The Portland Trail Blazers and the rest of the NBA are off today in observance of Thanksgiving.

The holiday gives time for each team to reflect on what they are thankful for, and the Blazers certainly have a lot of people on their list. Portland is off to a strong start as one of the top teams in the Western Conference, and there are many people responsible for that.

Some members of the Portland Trail Blazers On SI staff named one person that the team should be thankful for this holiday season.

Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday dribbles against New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Jrue Holiday should be the first name the Blazers mention when listing what they’re thankful for at the dinner table. The 18-year NBA veteran is playing some unreal basketball off the bench for Portland and is eyeing for his first Sixth Man of the Year award.



"From the advanced metrics to something as simple as the eye test, the Blazers are a better team when Holiday is on the floor. Just as he has done at all of his other stops around the league, the two-time NBA champion continues to impact winning." — Sahal Arwo

Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Blazers should be most thankful for Damian Lillard. While he isn’t going to be the leading scorer like he once was, he’s brought a certain life back to this team and fan base just with his presence. Lillard’s belief in Portland’s ability to build a winner is infectious for everyone, and I think it’s big part of why the Blazers have played well to start the season." — Austin White

Micah Nori

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Micah Nori watches as his team plays the Minnesota Timberwolves. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Blazers needed a new head coach this offseason, and luckily for them, Micah Nori answered the call. Even though Nori received a team-friendly contract as opposed to one that benefited him more, he was ready to take the job. He has been guns ablaze ever since he started in Portland.

"In just a short amount of time, Nori has rebuilt the culture and organized an offensive system that makes the Blazers extremely difficult to beat. Without his leadership, the Blazers would not be in a position to contend, so they should be extremely grateful for his enthusiasm and willingness to bring competitive basketball back to Portland." — Jeremy Brener

The Blazers are back in action tomorrow night as they take on the Golden State Warriors in their final NBA Cup group-stage game. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.