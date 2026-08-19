Why Blazers' Relocation Chances Are Slim, If Not Zero

Portland Trail Blazers fans are concerned about the possibility of the franchise relocating, as they have yet to agree to a long-term lease deal at the Moda Center.

The current lease expires in 2030, and new owner Tom Dundon, who officially assumed control back in March, has shown a frostiness when it comes to wanting to spend money for renovations and isn't breeding a ton of confidence in terms of trying to keep the team.

The state, county and city have all agreed to term sheets in their pledges to renovate the Moda Center, which has been the Blazers' home since it opened in 1995. Even if Dundon doesn't bring the sunniest outlook when he begins to negotiate, the city of Portland will have its backing from the NBA and other local businessmen.

"First of all, the Blazers can't move," Portland Timbers owner Merritt Paulson said at a news conference via KGW 8. "They are massively critical to the culture and the economic vitality of the city of Portland. End stop, period. That's first and foremost."

Why Local Leaders, NBA Want Blazers in Portland

Portland Timbers owner, Merritt Paulson, takes part in a halftime celebration. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Having Paulson support should help rally Oregonians to keep the team at home, where it has been since its inception in 1970. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has also expressed multiple times that he hopes the Blazers will stay in Portland, and he will enter the conversation if negotiations between Dundon and the local governments go awry.

On top of that, the NBA is expected to expand within the next several years to Seattle and Las Vegas, which would be two ideal locations for the Blazers to move to if they had a chance. Any relocation efforts to those cities will be denied, leaving lesser options for Portland to relocate to.

The fact that the governments have agreed to a term sheet already helps the community rally around it. Dundon will be the only person on his side of the aisle if relocation becomes a legitimate possibility, and he will need some support in order to officially move the team.

Paulson hopes Dundon will continue to invest in the community once the new arena deal is in place.

"When you buy a team, you're not just investing in a league, you're not just investing in a franchise; you're investing in a city, you're investing in a community, and that's essential," Paulson said. "I don't care — look, I'm local, right? In a perfect world, you live where you own a team — in my opinion; it doesn't always need to be that way. My kids were born and bred here, you know, they're native Oregonians."

Paulson has owned the Timbers and the NWSL's Portland Thorns since their inception, and he knows how much sports matter to the community. If his comments mean anything, it's going to take a whole lot for the Blazers to move out of town.