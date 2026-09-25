Why Blazers Will Miss the Playoffs This Season

The Portland Trail Blazers barely made the playoffs during the 2025-26 as the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference.

They only won 42 games during the regular season, but that was enough for them to qualify for the Play-In Tournament, where they won their first game against the Phoenix Suns and jumped up from No. 8 to 7.

However, there is reason to believe that their stay in the playoff picture for the Western Conference was short-lived.

“I don’t like how things look in Portland,” an anonymous NBA scout told Sports Illustrated's Blake Silverman.

“Bad ownership, a coach with a bad contract and bad players together. Bad fits. Everything in Portland is a bad fit right now, top to bottom. They have got some guys. I like Toumani Camara. I like Shaedon Sharpe, when he is healthy. But if you are asking me which team falls out of the playoffs, they are at the top of the list.”

The Blazers Don't Have the Sunniest Outlook

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija reacts toward a referee after getting called for a foul. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That was a loaded quote that the scout provided, so let's break it down.

The Blazers' new ownership group, led by Tom Dundon, has received its fair share of criticism during the offseason, especially when it comes to the team's handling of negotiations for a new arena. On top of that, there have been several opportunities for Portland to cut costs, and they have taken almost every one of them. It has left a sour taste in the fans' mouths, and that usually doesn't lead to success on the court. However, the Blazers are fortunate Dundon is the one suiting up.

The most concerning aspect of the Blazers' future has to do with whether Ja Morant and Damian Lillard can coexist and play like their former selves. While both have been All-Stars during their careers, they have struggled to stay healthy over the last couple of years. That could ultimately hurt them down the line.

Portland will have to rely on Deni Avdija as their primary source of offense, mostly because he is the most reliable. The way he performed last season was why the Blazers became a playoff team, and they need to continue tapping into that.

That said, Morant and Lillard are usually the most successful when they have the ball in their hands. That could present a challenge for them during the season: how to get the most out of their point guard rotation while also maximizing Avdija's potential.