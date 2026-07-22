Shaq on LeBron, Giannis to Miami & Humbling AJ Dybantsa

He better call his doctor because I'm gonna lay his little ass out.

I am here with Shaquille O'Neal to talk about the launch of Dunkman.

How exciting is this?

Tell me all about it.

It's the first league dedicated to dunking.

I'm super excited.

24 dunkers from around the world, 4 different stages.

The top 8 will make it to the finals in Atlanta, and the winner will get 500,000.

OK, so since we're talking hoops, I want to talk a little NBA.

The NBA world is waiting to see where LeBron will play next.

Adam Silver recently said he hopes he makes a decision soon.

Do you think it's fair that he's taking this much time?

I mean, it's the ending of his career.

I'm sure he's going to pick wisely.

You know, I'm sure he wants to go somewhere where he has a really good chance of winning.

You know, a lot of people call it ring chasing.

It's not ring chasing.

It's just defining your legacy.

He did it the right way.

He did the respectful way.

So if you can go somewhere else where you can get one, it'd be good.

I have 4, but in my mind I should have 7, and that haunts me all the time.

So more power to LeBron if he can get with the team and try to get 1 more ring.

Look, it's just going to, at this point when we talk about LeBron's legacy, right now we're just talking about extra credits.

Do you think the Lakers will regret letting him go?

No, you know, this is, you know, the business of basketball and you know it's no secret when a player gets older, everybody wants to talk about young and youth.

So you know, they have a very new interesting lineup.

I can't wait to see how they how they fare out, but You know, this is what we call the business of basketball.

You know, sometimes it's lovely.

Sometimes you get to stay with a franchise your whole career, and sometimes you get traded in the middle of the night like myself and Luka and Jalen Brown.

So, but it's all under the category we call the business of basketball.

I'd love to ask you about another one of your former.

Teams, the Miami Heat, because they just signed Giannis.

He obviously already has a ring, but is there extra pressure now for him to bring one to Miami?

I wouldn't say pressure, but you know, it has big shoes to fill.

Me and D Wade started and then LeBron with the big three.

So you know, when you talk about a player of that caliber in a place like Miami, they are expected to win.

I think they need about 3 or 4 more shooters to surround him and Bam, but other than that, you know, with the culture, with the way they prepare, with the way they practice, they will definitely be ready.

OK, before I let you go, uh, I have to ask you if you could dunk on any player past or present, who would it be?

I've already dunked on them all.

You know, AJ said he could dunk on you.

AJ Banza, is that the number one overall pick of what the NBA draft.

What draft?

This recent draft.

Oh, he's an NBA player.

He better call his doctor because I'm gonna lay his little ass out.

That's wonderful, mic drop.

Thank you, Shaq.