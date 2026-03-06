The Hornet Are the Hottest Team in the NBA

All right, let's talk about the Hornets.

My Charlotte Hornets, let's talk about them.

The Buzz have won 6 games in a row, Evan, on a back to back, they go to Boston and curb stomp the Celtics.

Like that was a beating from start to finish.

Since January 22nd.

They are 16-3.

They have the number one offense in the NBA during that stretch.

They have the number one net rating in the NBA during that stretch.

They have the number 7 defense in the NBA during that stretch.

They have beaten Oklahoma City.

They have beaten Houston.

They have beaten Boston.

So it's not just the bad teams that they're feasting on.

They're beating some good teams as well.

Like I said, they go to Boston after the second night of a.

Back to back and just put a whipping on the Celtics.

Con Knipple, I think he's gonna be Rookie of the Year.

Brandon Miller is a bucket.

LaMelo Ball, they've stuck by him.

A lot of people say get rid of him, move off him, but they've stuck by him, and he is rewarding them for all that.

Uh, the Hornets are going to get into the play-in.

They might even sneak into one of those top 6 spots in the playoffs.

How real are the Charlotte Hornets right now?

And, I think they're pretty real considering teams they actually beat, you know what I'm saying?

And last night going into Boston, like going into Boston, Boston's not taking a night off and they're going to be scrappy, and they beat them handily.

And I think one thing that they have or 3 things that they have.

They got Ky Kaipo who's One of the most efficient scorers in the NBA obviously and going OD so we, I think we're all trying to hold our tongue.

Of labeling him too much, but he, he's elite.

Brandon Miller, when, whenever he drops 20, I feel like they're like a 60% win wing clip, and I believe now, since he's been scoring and been able to get his pull-up going, their offense has been even more efficient.

And the big man, uh, what's his name, uh, Muute Dia.

Oh yeah, yeah, yeah, sorry, I'm blanking on his name too, but I know what you're talking about my fault.