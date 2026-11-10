The Middle of the West Is Surging to the Top

But I do want to get back to the Lakers because you mentioned Luca.

The, the degree to which he is on fire right now is ridiculous.

I was actually standing next to Giannis Antetokopo when he made that statement that made so many headlines that, you know, oh, Lucas one of the best scorers in the history of the game.

The way it came out, I will say in the moment, he said he's the best scorer.

And somebody said, this year, certainly, and he said, no, ever.

And then he said he's One of the best scorers ever, but he started with best.

And I, I, I think that it's, first of all, he's completely right.

And Luca is so young comparatively to some of these guys we were just talking about LeBron, Steph, etc.

He's got so much more room to go.

And he is already absolutely to me in that category.

What has been interesting with Luca with me this season is I'm seeing him try the way he tries in the playoffs, but do it in the regular season defensively.

And it, it's just.

You know, it's so funny.

We had a lot of Lakers fans, uh, react to the fact that Chris and I were talking last year around MVP time, and I said, look, his defense isn't up to the level of some of these other candidates.

That's gonna, you know , it's gonna make a hard time for people voting for him for MVP.

And sure enough, 0 people voted for him for MVP partly because of that.

And I think that nobody is looking for Luca to become a lockdown defender.

Nobody, I promise you.

I voted for James Harden for MVP.

I get it.

But the thing about James that year is he knew he had been close.

He knew that what was missing was everyone saying, Man, that guy's a turnstile on defense.

Here are the highlights, miss, miss, miss, miss, miss.

And he started trying.

And, and it's that, that's, I think, frankly, I'm a voter.

Chris is a voter.

I, I think that's all anybody wants to be able to give him the nod for an MVP or, or something more this season.

Yeah, I agree with you when it comes from that.

Sometimes I also think like the narrative gets too shifted by the fans as opposed to being like, hey, in the NBA, man, they hire dudes to play defense.

To be completely honest with you.

If I was sitting next to Luca, he's putting up 60 points per game, I'm gonna be like, yo, you probably can't slide your feet, but you can do everything else.

Let's stop talking about it.

Like, you, you know what I mean?

Like even with James Harden, now you can't olay, olay defense which would get ugly, but, and that's out of respect for your teammates, you know what I mean?

But when it comes down to being like y'all need to be a two-way player, it's like no, it's something we've never seen before and no matter what his impact and control on the game is second to none.

Like, like, it's, like, it's literally, how about how he shows up in the 1st quarter, or how about how he keeps a whole 4 quarters of consistently killing on like that takes stamina, that takes, uh, focus , that takes IQ because obviously everybody's trying to stop you, and then he makes the most out of every piece around him.

I, I just always been like a huge Luca fan.

I've always comprehended like, hey man, if, if.

Defense is whatever when you're that talented, and I didn't, I don't, I mean, in the playoffs, I've said this for years, he plays defense in the playoffs, right?

It's just the regular season.

Does this really matter?

I don't feel like it.

I'm tired.

And to your point, he is literally a rocket ship on the other side of the ball.

So yes, on some teams he wouldn't need to do anything, but on these teams he has needed to do something because the obviously opponents, especially during the playoffs, going at the wings, and, and I think that.

The idea, he came out and said it.

He said, I'm better on defense this year.

My teammates know it.

I know it.

I worked on it over the summer.

I, I think all of that is sort of what you would want if you are on the Lakers roster.

Forget the MVP voters.

You just want to feel like this guy is paying attention to this side of the ball too.

And I do think the trust factor that Giannis also talked about that night, they were talking, you know, people were asking Giannis about.

The defense, uh, because obviously the Heat have really had a problem there when we all expected them to be that, to be kind of their strong suit.

And he said, we don't trust each other.

He said, you don't really close out on a guy because you don't know if anyone has your back or not.

And we heard Bam Adebayo say the same thing.

I think the opposite is true on the Lakers, and that's contributing to why their defensive numbers overall have been stronger than we expected.

So far, uh, because they have such a trust factor on that team.

That roster feels so locked in.

When I'm in the locker room, you know, postgame and hearing the guys yell at each other, it just feels, can you tell from watching them, Evan, that it feels like this is a team that has just clicked in every way?

Yeah, absolutely, but I think it's, uh, the pieces you added, You have Mati Steel, he's a, he's a defensive-minded individual.

You know, Quentin Grimes, he's gonna play both ways, and even when you come down to it, you have uh Walker Kessler, like he's going to give you so much confidence just off his reputation.

But then when you look and you watch them play basketball, they're communicating, they're defending, but I think most importantly, they're all stepping up and taking responsibility for their roles.

And that's what you notice about a great team and a great locker room culture.

You understand, like, hey, this is a shooter.

He's a 3&D guy.

Yo, this is a pick and roll guy.

This is a star.

You look at Walker Kessler, all he does is run the floor, block shots.

He doesn't ask for a post up.

He hasn't ask, ask for a mid, midpost.

He says, I'm gonna screen and I know I'm gonna catch it in this corner.

Cool.

AR, you need me instead of pick and roll.

I'm going to do that.

There's enough space for guys to be who they're gonna be.

And half the time, like you hear about.

Giannis or some of these teams trying to figure it out.

It's a chemistry and then it's how you flow together and how quickly you're willing to accept that.

And that's where I think they've gotten off to a great start.

To, to finish off with your question with Giannis, I wouldn't say so much best scorer, but at one point they said James Harden was, was arguably the best offensive player ever, and This is somewhat James Harden 2.0, so I, I, I, can we possibly say Luca is starting to Dance around the best, arguably the best, like, uh, best offensive player ever.

You because KD probably is the best scorer ever, or like it's kind of hard to Say a guy that that shoots uh 55% from all over the floor isn't, you know, and has the most portable game ever.

I mean, I've never seen a guy join so many different teams and already be the anchor on day one.

And, and to me that is one of the signs of greatness with Kevin Durant.

It's just that, you know, literally, it is.

No matter what, who, what team he's playing for, who he's playing with, he will show up on day one and be Kevin Durant.

And I think that that is always sometimes overlooked.

And I do like your earlier point about the Rockets.

I think if they can stay healthy, they have everything this year.

For the Lakers, another defensive.

tactic is scoring more than the other team.

And, and especially during the regular season, the way the game is played, that is absolutely a way to win basketball games.

And what I loved the other night was Luca did have to sit.

They were, they are trying to rest him on some of these, you know, games that are all so close together.

Austin Reeves comes out and drops 43 .

Yeah, he's a dog.

I mean, I, I, I just think when you have this many offensive players, but also to your point, he knows his role when Luca is on the floor, right?

So he knows he's got to add to, to the pile of what Luca is doing, but he's never trying to compete with Luca.

Luca is obviously the dominant guy.

He gets the ball, that sort of thing.

Yeah, no, that's a skill.

I think when you have a guy much like a Lou Williams or some of those people, it's just like, hey, yeah, it could be 5 people out here.

I'm gonna end up with my 20.

Like, you know what I'm saying?

And that's, that's what we expect from you night in and night out.

So I, I believe that's just a duo understanding what they need to do.

Like, if Luca had his 40, he still needs AR's 25.

Like I mean that's part of the formula, that's part of going and when you're able to impose your will.

We can discuss defense, but it ain't gonna be much defense when you have your opponents back on their heels every single time trying to catch their breath and figure out which way to go.

And like I said, once again, The additional Walker Kessler, not that this DeAndre Ayden when you had to beg him to run or rim run to do all this, it's like, you want me to be Clint Capela.

I don't want to be Clint Capella, remember that.

But, but, but that's all like a read and react chain reaction when it comes down to offense and success and starting, starting off on the shot clock in a proper way early.

So it's little things that they upgraded from and most of it's just the mentality.

Yeah, I mean, obviously.

It was a game without Luca, but in the game against Detroit, I think they were up like 40-14, and then, you know, at one point by the fourth quarter it was a 1 point advantage.

So that's part of the NBA game right now.

Obviously, a 20 point comeback kind of is, I mean, it's changed so much since you got into the league, Evan.

Like 20 point comeback when you started out was just, OK, and we might as well wave the white flag, throw on the bench, guys.

No, for sure.

Like I said, we just talked about the Warriors earlier and it was like they've come back from 4, you know , 10+ point losses, 76ers, you've seen how many times they've done that.

Only time you've seen it back in the day was the old school Warriors when they could put up, you know, 15 points in like 2 minutes.

But, you know, it's so many possessions and, uh, you know, when teams are preaching, even when you look at our Orlando Magic last year.

Jamal, uh, Mosley, they were preaching more and more possessions.

So I think a lot of people's, uh, mentality is, you know, we know we got to get stops, but we can't score.

It's going to be a long, long day.

And I feel as though you see that with Miami Heat, even though their defense hasn't been great, it's like they know they have to get out, get out and run and put up and score with some of these better players.

And um it's a different game, but it's, it's a long, long game, and I think, uh, you know, it comes down to figuring out how to close it properly.

Yeah, I think the way you just made the distinction is correct.

I think one of the best offensive players of all time is certainly something we can already say about Luca.

I think he's just phenomenal, man.

You know, I live in LA so I get to watch him, you know, with more regularity than some of the other guys, and it is just, he is so fun on the court, and, and what's not fun about scoring baskets?

I mean, he definitely just energizes the whole team, and And that little ingredient that felt like it wasn't quite going during the regular season.

He's doing that too, and that also energizes the team.

I mean, there was that game against Toronto, where he, what did he get?

He got, you know, more steals and he's taking charges, and the whole team was just like screaming and hooting and hollering and like, I, I think this is a season for Luca to show his leadership in a way that is, you know, obviously scoring.

That is the number one thing, but a little bit more on defense, a little bit more about this team trusting each other and getting these guys together.

Everything Mannix reported that they were doing overseas, you know, during the summer.

I, I just think this could be Luca's year for sure.

And so I would put my, the Lakers in my top 4 in the West.

So you want after this conversation to revisit your top 4.

After this conversation, I will throw in.

All right, top 4, I'm gonna give Rockets, Spurs.

I would throw Lakers in there.

Yeah, A man.

I'm gonna go Trail Blazers.

I'm still going Trail Blazers.

I'm gonna go to the end.

Yeah, no, I really not.

I actually believe in their top eight.

Like when we go, we watch the teams, we watch the games.

Even look like Tamani Kamara, he's averaging 14, shooting 47% from the three.

Like Donovan Klingon is 1210, 2.5 blocks.

50% from the 3, 60% from the field, like Drew Holiday, their top eight is pretty legit, but I think your secret weapon having Dame who can also put up 25 on any given night, and Denny Avia is still Denny Avia, those questions are answered.

I think it would be They have a lot of winning personality, and I've been around that team a little bit where it's like, damn, y'all, all right, it's, it's clicking, right?

Like when Josh shows up, I'm like, OK, that makes sense, like.

He's doing the blue collar stuff and then you hear Dame tell Denny like, you gotta be a horse.

OK, we're we're realistic here, like, like, you know what I mean?

Things are pointing in that right direction, and one thing I know about Dame, he's gonna overachieve 100%.

And then he has a team that's actually talent.

I just know what he did with me, and I wasn't any good.

So like when I'm like, man, you, you actually got some players, like, like, like, you know what I'm saying beg to differ with scouting report.

But you know, I, I look, you have been inside that locker room and the energy that Dame brings, even at this age, you know that stuff ages well, right?

And when he, he hit another what, last 10 seconds, you know, 3 to nail the game or something like that, uh, last week, I was just like, there you go, Dame Dola coming in, cashing the check.

I mean, he just, I don't know, I, I think that team is so much fun.

I don't know if I agree with you.

They're gonna be top 4 only because it's so crowded.

I think that people are sleeping on the Thunder a little bit.

I think after those injuries, after they both happened, you know, 1-2, that people are like, Oh, they're out of it this year.

They are not out of it this year.

SGA is literally the most consistent player that I've seen in this era, right?

I mean, he just, the fact that he can drop 20 every night, you know, that streak is ridiculous.

And, and that, you know, he will show up every single game.

They've got great coaching.

They've got a team that talk about a team that like is selfless and plays together.

So I think they will still end up being dangerous.

And I do think.

I think it's weird.

There is not as much conversation nationally about the Spurs, who are also on a winning streak, and Wendy had that incredible game the other night.

And to your point, the Rockets.

I think the Rockets are going about their business, but I don't know, man.

Like, are, are this, are you seeing something in the Spurs that, that people aren't taking them as seriously as I would if I had.

You know, been an NBA Finals team.

No, I think we all kind of comprehend what it is, like Wendy said it, it's not about being the best player in the world, it's about being better than last year, you know what I mean?

So.

I'm one of them people, whether the Knicks won or not, I was like, oh no, the Spurs are the team to beat.

Even when I thought OKC prior to Jalen Williams getting hurt, I was like, oh no, they should be back to back champs.

They didn't draft to beat the Knicks, they drafted to beat the Spurs, you know, so I think everybody comprehends what's going on with the Spurs.

I, I hopefully it doesn't get to the point where we find them winning mundane because it's a group of young guys, they're building a crazy culture, but Even then when they had 4 of the top players in NBA history, we still were kind of sleeping on that dynasty.

And maybe it's just uh, maybe it takes a while for that, that news to travel out the Alamo, but it's definitely one of those things.

But I'm uh, but I want to agree with you on the Thunder situation because with, with Shay Gildress Alexander, I read something that How he's approached the game emotionally.

It's like it took a couple of days to settle down, but it's like, get my feet under me.

But he's like, nah , I can start with me.

I can figure where we're at.

And like I said, he approaches the game like Marcus Aurelius, like a stoic, and it's like that's some toughness where you understand what type level killer it is because he's not screaming, he's not crying, he's just literally showing up flying and, and, and stone facing killing.

And when you add AJ Mitchell put up 21 points per game over the past 5.

And he looks like he can be a do it all type of player.

They can be dangerous for sure, but the Spurs are, you know, Spurs are gonna be tough.

Yeah, I, I think the, the middle of the East is so much stronger than it's been in so long, but the top of the West is still the bloodbath, I think we're gonna see during the playoffs, because I, I don't know, you could tell me 3 teams could come out of the east, and I'd be like, yeah, that makes sense, you know, with the, with the West, I just feel like, you know , when we get to that 2nd round, it is going to be.

Crazy.