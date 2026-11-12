Albert Breer on Possible Rebuild for Eagles, Bills’ Deadline Decisions and Rams’ Injuries at Wide Receiver

Welcome in to the Brew Report for November 12th, a mailbag edition of the Brew Report.

As we do every week, we put the call out for questions on Twitter.

You guys asked, I will answer.

I picked three, and the first question for this week is coming from Joey Bag of Donuts.

That's at Joey Bag of donuts.

Joey asks, do the Eagles go with a full rebuild and dump Hurts and Barkley after this season?

And the easy answer to that, Joey, I believe, is no.

I don't think that they will do that.

And I think it is instructive to look at some of the history here, and I think they are at the point where they were at the end of the 2020 season, where it was time to get younger, it was time to load up on draft picks, it was time.

To move pieces around and reconfigure things, and maybe that means a coaching change like it did in 2020.

If you remember at the end of 2020, of course, they also made the decision going into 2021 to move on from Carson Wentz.

There are a couple of key differences here.

Number 1, they don't have the next guy on the roster.

At that point, Jalen Hurts, of course, had gone through his rookie year as a backup to once.

They don't have a quarterback behind Jalen Hurts right now that they would view as as their future.

And then number 2, as bad as the Cap damage was moving on from Carson Wentz then, the cap damage now moving on from Jalen Hurts would be even more debilitating.

I mean, you're talking about potentially a nine-figure cap hit if you did move on from him after this season, so.

Um, I, I don't know what Jalen Hurts' future holds in Philadelphia.

It's just hard for me to see this particular offseason being the end of the road.

I'm sure we're gonna talk about it.

There's potential there are new people in there.

If you have new, uh, a new offensive coordinator, even a new head coach, could that change the dynamic?

It absolutely could, you know, and so it is something I think we'll be talking about.

But the cap ramifications are gonna make it very difficult.

Again, not impossible, but very difficult.

As for Barkley, I do think that there's gonna be the exploration of trading him after this year.

Um, it's something I think they have to look at.

The reason why Saquon Barkley is gonna be going into his 10th season in 2027.

And so you're looking at a guy who's got a lot of mileage, a lot of injury history, and at some point, you've got to ask the question, if we are gonna retool the roster, and I do believe they're gonna retool the roster in 2027.

Then are we looking at a build that is where the timeline shifts aren't gonna match up, where by the time we're really good again, Saquon Barkley's at the very end of his career , and I think that that's gonna be the reality that they're gonna have to reckon with.

The good news is, the Eagles have a ton of draft capital coming out of this week.

They have the Jordan Davis trade, of course.

You had the Davis trade together with the, uh, the Cam Jergens trade and before that, the AJ Brown trade, all trades that happened, you know, within the last 6 months.

And now they've got 10 picks in the 1st 3 rounds over the next 3 years.

That's not counting compensatory picks, by the way.

They have 2 1st round picks this year, um, this coming year, they have 2 1st round picks next year, they have 2 2nd round picks next year, and then they have 2 2nd round picks.

In 2029.

They're loaded with draft capital now as a result of those three trades, the trade of Brown, the trade of Jergens, and the trade of Davis.

And that really gives you an idea of where they're going fundamentally.

Uh, question number 2 is from Bisma Zara.

That's, uh, at Bismar Zara 78 on Twitter.

Bisa asks, in your opinion, did the Bills do enough at the trade deadline?

My answer to that question is yes.

And I think sometimes the way we look at these moves is, well, why didn't they take a bigger swing?

And you're not looking at the totality of the calendar year, you're just looking at what they did over the last couple of weeks.

The Bills already made a big move, um, in trading for DJ Moore.

And so when you've already offloaded some draft capital, it does limit to some degree what you can do in the current year because you're looking at the big picture of things and GMs look at like 5-year windows and say, OK, well, you know, if we already offloaded this year's 2nd-round pickup becomes a little harder to offload picks in the coming years because that's gonna leave a hole in our development, all of that different stuff.

So, You know, in this case, they actually, I think, based on the fact that they already moved on more, took another pretty big swing, and this one was interesting cause it's a player that they didn't think was gonna be available.

They had checked in on Amani on Amani Hooker last week.

Tennessee basically told them he's not available.

As the Titans GM Mike Borganzi mentioned at um at his press conference, he and Bill's GM Brandon Beane ran into each other at the Notre Dame Miami game on Saturday.

There wasn't much trade talk there.

There were a lot of people around.

Uh, my understanding is Borganzi had his son with them.

They're on their byeweek.

And so, you know, for the, for, for, for, for, for these two teams, it really came together right at the deadline on Monday and on Tuesday.

The Jesse Bates trade helped set the stage for it because it set the price and that's a high price.

But the Bills view Hooker as a player that's not far off from Bates, um, a, a guy who's a true post safety who will compliment Cole Bishop, who they move around a bunch, they can play down in the box.

Um, he has ball production, which is obviously a big piece of the picture, and they haven't signed for the next couple of years too.

So, you know, all the way around, they feel like they were able to add a, a pretty important piece to make that safety position now with Bishop and Hooker, a very real strength.

And so the defense has gotten better over the course of the last few weeks.

They've gotten a little more comfortable playing in Jim Leonard's system.

Now they add Hooker, who they hope can do for the defense, what they're hoping that DJ Moore does down the stretch.

For their offense.

Obviously, Moore's been a little banged up.

So that hasn't gone quite the way that they had hoped, but there's still hope that they're gonna get there with Moore and now with Hooker too.

Question number 3, this is from Michael, that's at MPHX I assume that's Phoenix, 2000.

Michael asks, do you think the Rams will add a wide receiver before Devonte Adams comes back?

Um, certainly not impossible based on the circumstances, right?

So Puka Nua is now down, he's on IR.

Devonte Adams is on IR.

You were already a team that was sort of lacking down the field, um, era, uh, like a, a physical offense that sort of plays within a box.

Adams was the guy that could help stretch the defense.

They brought back Tutu Atwell for that purpose.

I'm looking at the names available.

I mean, if you're talking about wanting to add somebody who can change that dynamic a little bit, Tyreek Hill will be the one.

My question would be, can he still run, you know, cause that was a very serious knee injury that he, he sustained.

So Hill would be somebody you could look at.

Darius Slayton, I got the list of available free agents up here, Juju Smith-Schuster, Curtis Samuel.

I mean, because we're past the trade deadline, it's kind of hard to find help.

So, could you find like a potential stop gap?

Yeah.

And I think they'll certainly look at that.

But there's no sort of fix out there.

I think the Rams' ability to go and compete for a Super Bowl very much is gonna depend on their ability to get their receivers healthy and have those guys at full speed in January and February.

Appreciate you guys coming out as always.

You can leave your questions, your comments down below here on the YouTube page or um you can get to me on my social media at Albert Breer on Twitter, at Albert Breer on TikTok, at Albert Aubrey on Facebook, at Albert_Breer on Instagram.

Appreciate you guys coming out.

We got one more brew report coming for you this week, that'll be tomorrow.