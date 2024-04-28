Draymond Green Slams Anthony Davis Over Controversial Statement
No first round playoff matchup has dominated the news the way that the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets series has. Even other players have started talking about the series, including Draymond Green.
After the Lakers blew a 20-point lead in Game 2, he stated that it felt like the Lakers go through stretches of not knowing what they're doing. The statement became a hot topic of conversation around the NBA, with many believing that it was a shot at Darvin Ham and the Lakers coaching staff. Ham ended up talking about the remarks before Game 3, and it seemed like everything was squashed.
It wasn't just Darvin Ham who wasn't happy with Davis' remarks, but Draymond Green as well. Green spoke on The Draymond Green Show about what Anthony Davis said, and completely blasted the Lakers big man.
"I was very disappointed in AD's statement after the game," Green said. "I got a lot of love and respect for AD, but the reason I was disappointed in his comments is because, number one, Darvin Ham was a player, and Darvin Ham is a black man. And to just throw him under the bus like that — I didn't like that. I didn't appreciate it. I didn't respect it. I could be a little biased because Darvin Ham was my OG from Saginaw, Michigan, but I am very disappointed in AD."
One would think the Lakers would have gotten swept by the Denver Nuggets in Game 4, instead, they had their best game of the playoffs. While coming back from a 3-0 deficit has never been done, this may be a coming-together moment for the Lakers.
