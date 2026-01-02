Thunder-Warriors Injury Report Features Steph, Draymond, Melton, Hartenstein

The Golden State Warriors will be short-handed when they play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

Draymond Green is listed as out for rest.

Stephen Curry (ankle) and De'Anthony Melton (knee injury management) are listed as questionable. Curry tweaked his ankle in the last minute of Wednesday's game against the Hornets. He finished the game.

Seth Curry (sciatica) is out, while Al Horford (sciatica) and Trayce Jackson-Davis (knee) are probable.

For the Thunder, Isaiah Hartenstein (soleus) and Jaylin Williams (heel) are the two big absences. They will also be without Ousmane Dieng (calf).

Both Teams Come in Hot

The Thunder (29-5) have bounced back from losing three of four with a dominant three-game winning streak. They've outscored their opponents by 65 points in that stretch.

The Warriors (18-16) have won five out of six for the first time this season. Three of their last four wins have been by double digits.

What Green's Absence Means for the Rotation

The Warriors are already small when Green plays. They'll be extra small without him.

They have been experimenting with lineups that have Al Horford at the 4 with either Quinten Post or Trayce Jackson-Davis at the 5. Expect them to try more of that on Friday.

Also, expect Gui Santos to feature prominently.

Even with Green playing the last two games, Santos played a combined 36 minutes, and his impact was felt. He was plus-10 against the Nets and plus-15 against the Hornets.

The 6'7" forward was particularly effective in Charlotte, posting a line of 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and 3-of-4 from three.

Santos has had a positive plus/minus in his last six games. The Warriors will need more of that Friday.

Turnover Battle Will Be Key

The Thunder force 18 turnovers per game, which is the highest number in the NBA. The Warriors average 16.2 turnovers per game. That's the third-highest average in the league.

Overall, Golden State is 4-9 when it has at least 18 turnovers.

It goes without saying that the Warriors need to take care of the ball, but it's easier said than done against the Thunder.

They have five players (Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Alex Caruso and Ajay Mitchell) who average at least 1.5 steals per game.

In comparison, the Warriors have just one (Melton).