11-Time NBA All-Star Shares Strong Criticism of Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is still looking for another championship after leaving the Golden State Warriors.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center.
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players in NBA history. A 14-time All-Star, Durant also has two Finals MVP awards and a league MVP award. 

These are just a few of Durant’s accolades, as he also sits atop USA Basketball’s all-time Olympic scoring list after passing WNBA legend Lisa Leslie this summer. Durant broke Leslie’s record en route to his fourth Olympic gold medal, which is a U.S. Men’s Basketball record.

While Durant’s accolades are incredible, the Suns star is still one of the NBA’s most criticized players. During a recent appearance on Fox Sports 910’s Roc and Manuch Show, NBA legend Charles Barkley said Durant is not a leader.

“As I said last year and everybody got mad, Kevin Durant just wants to play basketball,” Barkley said. “He doesn’t want to be a leader. It doesn’t quite work like that. It works like that when to have Steph Curry and Draymond [Green] on your team. It worked in Golden State. But you have to have a leader on your team.”

Durant won both of his NBA championships and Finals MVP awards in Golden State. According to Barkley, he was not a leader then and is not a leader now, but was able to get away with it on that loaded roster with established leadership.

Barkley made 11 All-Star teams in his 16 NBA seasons. The Hall of Fame forward is now one of the most successful media personalities in basketball.

