11-Time NBA All-Star Shares Strong Criticism of Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players in NBA history. A 14-time All-Star, Durant also has two Finals MVP awards and a league MVP award.
These are just a few of Durant’s accolades, as he also sits atop USA Basketball’s all-time Olympic scoring list after passing WNBA legend Lisa Leslie this summer. Durant broke Leslie’s record en route to his fourth Olympic gold medal, which is a U.S. Men’s Basketball record.
While Durant’s accolades are incredible, the Suns star is still one of the NBA’s most criticized players. During a recent appearance on Fox Sports 910’s Roc and Manuch Show, NBA legend Charles Barkley said Durant is not a leader.
“As I said last year and everybody got mad, Kevin Durant just wants to play basketball,” Barkley said. “He doesn’t want to be a leader. It doesn’t quite work like that. It works like that when to have Steph Curry and Draymond [Green] on your team. It worked in Golden State. But you have to have a leader on your team.”
Durant won both of his NBA championships and Finals MVP awards in Golden State. According to Barkley, he was not a leader then and is not a leader now, but was able to get away with it on that loaded roster with established leadership.
Barkley made 11 All-Star teams in his 16 NBA seasons. The Hall of Fame forward is now one of the most successful media personalities in basketball.
