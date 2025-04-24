4x NBA All-Star Calls Out Referees in Warriors-Rockets Playoffs
A common expression in NBA Playoff basketball, referees often "swallow their whistles" and allow some calls that would typically be called a foul to slip by in the playoffs. In the first round series between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets, it's clear the referees are letting the two teams play as the series has shown plenty of physicality.
From extreme examples like Amen Thompson's collision with Jimmy Butler to typical physicality, the series at times has looked more like the 1990s NBA than the current day finesse style. When asked about the physicality of the series, former NBA All-Star and ex-Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins called out the officials.
"I think the refs are letting too much go...I enjoy the physicality of it...but there is some plays that got missed," Cousins said on FanDuel TV's Run It Back. As he shared before the statement, Cousins was a physical player himself during his time in the NBA, but believes that the referees in the Warriors-Rockets series need to tighten things up.
Through two games in the series, the Rockets currently hold the advantage in the free throw category, having 20 attempts in both of the first two games while Golden State has had 14 and 18, respectively.
Now with the series pivoting to San Francisco for the next two games, the Warriors will be hoping that the officiating changes and they can get some more calls going their way.
