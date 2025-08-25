7x NBA All-Star Urges Warriors to Trade for LeBron James
The Golden State Warriors have not made a move in the 2025 NBA offseason yet, but they continue to build up for more to come. Of course, the Warriors are still trying to figure out a solution for restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, and once they do, they have free agents like Al Horford, De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, and more likely to sign.
Regardless of how they fill out their roster, the Warriors have one of the best trios in the league with Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, but of course, they will not be able to compete for a title without a strong supporting cast. Or, the franchise could look to acquire another superstar.
Warriors making a push for LeBron
Los Angeles Lakers superstar forward and future Hall of Famer LeBron James has been brought up in trade rumors this offseason, as many speculate that his time with the franchise could be coming to an end.
Of course, one team that continues to be brought up in talks about James is the Warriors. NBA insider Jake Fischer recently reported that the Warriors have called the Lakers about James on
"multiple occasions over the past 18 months," as they look to pair him with Steph Curry.
A LeBron-to-Warriors trade seems very unlikely, but the possibility is out there. As far as fan service goes, a LeBron-Curry duo would be legendary, even if it did not amount to the Warriors winning a championship with the superstar tandem.
Ex-NBA star urges the Warriors to make it happen
Former seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson wants to see the Warriors make a move for James, as he believes the legendary forward would be more likely to win a championship while playing alongside Curry than Luka Doncic.
“If I had to choose, I’m going Steph [over Doncic],” Johnson said. “Not only because he’s proven, but he’s a guy who's gonna command so much attention that LeBron will really get to play a natural position, which is like more of a facilitator. Yeah, he gonna probably still score about 22 to 25 points a night, but him facilitating? Oh my god."
Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson debate that the Warriors would be left out to try with a duo of Curry and James, especially since they would likely have to trade Jimmy Butler to Los Angeles in a potential deal. However, Johnson explains the value of Draymond Green, saying that "a lot of people take his presence for granted."
Building a trio of Curry, James, and Green in Golden State would undoubtedly make the team a title contender, but their championship window would be very small.