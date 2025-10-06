Al Horford’s Performance vs Lakers Is Exactly What Fans Wanted To See
The Golden State Warriors have begun their preseason schedule with a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. The big three for Golden State -- Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler did their thing, especially Curry. But they've already played several games together, so it wasn't anything new.
However, it was the debut of Al Horford, who had just officially signed with the team last week after spending time with the Boston Celtics. The Warriors signed Horford to fill a few gaps the team has been struggling with for the last few seasons: stretching the floor offensively as a big, protecting the paint with interior defense, and just adding height to their roster.
His debut showed exactly why the Dubs signed the 39-year-old.
What Al Horford Accomplished In His 14 Minute Debut
Playing the same amount of minutes as the other veterans, at around 14 minutes, was enough to get an understanding of how we'll work on this team. In his short stint, he had three points, four rebounds, and three assists. He also added three blocks, showcasing his high-IQ on the defensive end.
The blocks really proved his worth in helping the Warriors' defense. During the entire Warriors dynasty, much of the key center minutes were played by Green. Now in his later years, he can drop to the four and have some confidence knowing he has Horford backing him up.
His first block of the night was his first highlight, much to the excitement of the crowd. He was a plus 13 in his minutes, and seemed to already have a good connection with Curry.
There was one play where he received the ball on the left corner and gave the ball back to a cutting Curry, who finished a tough layup. While he might not be the playmaker that Green is, the early chemistry is a good sign to see early.
As the season begins and they play more, Horford, being a veteran, will know exactly where to place himself to help this team out.
While this game against the Lakers wasn't a large sample size, it's a good sign of things to come for the Warriors.
The toughest part will be how they manage Horford's age along with the other big three. For them to make a deep playoff run, they'll need to make sure everyone stays healthy. But for now, Horford's immediate impact was clear, and fans should be excited for what could come.