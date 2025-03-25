Andrew Wiggins' Heartfelt Statement on Facing Warriors After Emotional Trade
Set for National TV on Tuesday night, the Miami Heat will play host to the Golden State Warriors in a much-anticipated return of Jimmy Butler to Miami. A tenure that saw success with two NBA Finals appearances, Butler's final months in Miami were highlighted by suspensions and a whole lot of drama.
Even though the attention will be on Butler and a tribute video that has been prepared for fans at the game, it's also the first time Andrew Wiggins will face his former team since the deal. A player who was well-respected during his time in the Bay, Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang spoke with Wiggins before an emotional Tuesday night contest.
“I love the people over there,” Wiggins said according to the Miami Herald. “I had a great time, great organization, my teammates were great, the fans were great. Amazing time. I loved it over there. So I’m happy to see them again.”
After being dealt to the Warriors in a deal for D'Angelo Russell, Wiggins went on to make an All-Star game and win the NBA Finals in his second full season for the team. But due to his salary and desire to upgrade at his position, it only made sense for Golden State to move on from him for Butler.
While Wiggins won't get his return to Golden State until next season, he still has a chance to spoil Butler's return and build off his 42-point performance against the Charlotte Hornets. Tip-off in Miami is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.
