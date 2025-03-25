Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors vs Heat
The Golden State Warriors traveled to Miami for a Tuesday night contest against the Heat. A much-anticipated matchup, it all has to do with one player: Jimmy Butler. After leading the franchises to two NBA Finals appearances, he failed to agree to a contract extension and made a rather ugly exit from the team following multiple suspensions.
Regardless, his Heat tenure is over, and he has seen immense success since joining Golden State. In order for him to accomplish a proper return to the Kaseya Center on Tuesday night, Butler will have to do so in a win. A key component of that is Warriors star Steph Curry, who is listed on the injury report before the contest.
Curry is listed as questionable with a pelvic injury for Tuesday. He was held out of Golden State's prior contest against the Atlanta Hawks, where the team suffered just their fourth loss since making the deal for Butler.
As was seen with Curry missing the Hawks loss, the Warriors are a completely different team without him on the floor. Especially since the All-Star break, Curry is averaging 26.5 points per game and 5.9 assists.
Even though the Heat have won just one game over their last 10 and might be more focused on improving their lottery odds than winning, that likely won't be the case Tuesday night. Tip-off in Miami is set for 7:30 p.m. EST on TNT.
