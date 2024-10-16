Andrew Wiggins Reacts to Steve Kerr's New Starting Lineup for Warriors-Lakers
The Golden State Warriors have put together a very impressive NBA preseason. Moving to a perfect 5-0 with their win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, Golden State continued what has been an encouraging stretch of games.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has been experimenting with several different starting lineups in preseason, and went with perhaps his most intriguing group on Wednesday.
Starting Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, and Trayce Jackson-Davis, Kerr went with a very big group. The Wiggins-Kuminga pairing has been a topic of conversation the last year, and will be something the Warriors have to continue monitoring.
Reacting to this new lineup, Wiggins spoke about his pairing with Kuminga.
Via Sam Gordon of San Francisco Chronicle: “Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins, of playing on the wing alongside Jonathan Kuminga said ‘It feels good playing with JK. JK is a very special talent. A young talent. The sky is the limit for him.’ Said playing fast is conducive for him and Kuminga to get downhill."
Kerr also spoke on this pairing after the game.
“The key is JK and Wiggs running the floor. It puts a lot of pressure on teams,” Kerr said, via Gordon.
The Warriors are hopeful both Wiggins and Kuminga can be high-level scoring options next to Curry next season, and that becomes complicated if they cannot start together.
