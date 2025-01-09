Inside The Warriors

Andrew Wiggins' Updated Status for Warriors-Pistons

The Golden State Warriors have updated their injury report against the Detroit Pistons.

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) looks on before game five of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are facing the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night as they look to reenter the win column. Dropping consecutive games to the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat, Golden State has reached a low point amid what has been another disappointing season.

This game is the front end of a back-to-back for Golden State, meaning Steph Curry will only play one of the next two nights. Dealing with bilateral knee issues, Curry is not currently cleared to play on consecutive nights.

While Curry remains questionable, his teammate Andrew Wiggins was added to the injury report on Thursday afternoon.

Dec 28, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) reacts to a three point basket by guard Stephen Curry (30) against the Phoenix Suns during the second quarter at Chase Center. / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Not initially on the injury report, Wiggins has been ruled out due to personal reasons.

Via Anthony Slater of The Athletic: “Andrew Wiggins has been ruled out tonight for the Warriors in Detroit. Personal reasons. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Dennis Schröder, Moses Moody remain questionable. Kuminga, Podziemski, Payton out. Warriors depleted.”

Wiggins is amid a strong season for Golden State, averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 32 appearances this season. Also shooting the ball well, Wiggins has converted on 39.4 percent of his three-point attempts.

It will be interesting to see what the Warriors decide to do with Curry’s status, and if he plays in Thursday’s game against Detroit or Friday’s game against the Indiana Pacers. Both contests are on the road.

