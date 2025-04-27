Big Update on Jimmy Butler After Warriors-Rockets Game 3
After splitting the first two games of their first-round series, the Golden State Warriors traveled back home to host the Houston Rockets for Game 3 on Saturday night. Unfortunately for the Warriors, they had to play shorthanded.
Late in the first quarter of Game 2, Warriors star Jimmy Butler jumped up to grab a rebound, but while he was in mid-air, Rockets guard Amen Thompson recklessly undercut him and sent the six-time NBA All-Star free-falling to the floor. Butler had to exit the game and would not return.
Butler was diagnosed with a left pelvic contusion, and it ultimately kept him sidelined for Saturday's Game 3. Luckily, the Warriors were still able to pull out a huge win without him, led by superstar point guard Steph Curry with 36 points.
After the game, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported an injury update for Butler.
"Jimmy Butler worked out on the practice court pregame, per source," Slater posted. "Medical team held him out to give body two more days to heal, but there’s a belief he will be back for Game 4 on Monday night with the Warriors searching for 3-1 series lead over the Rockets."
With Saturday's win, the Warriors took a commanding 2-1 series lead and will now be focused on a potential series-defining Game 4 at home on Monday. The Warriors showed they can win without Butler on Saturday night, but they cannot rely too heavily on Curry to take over every game.
Butler's health will be an X-factor for the rest of the series, and keeping him sidelined for Saturday's game proved to be an incredible decision.