Brandin Podziemski Posts Viral Message After Steve Kerr's Steph Curry Statement
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night, snapping a three-game losing streak. Following the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made some interesting comments that many felt were directed at second-year guard Brandin Podziemski and other young players like Jonathan Kuminga.
"We have Steph Curry on our team, so pass the ball,” Kerr said (h/t Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle). “Move the ball… This is how we've played for 10 years and it's important for our young players to understand. We don't need contested 17-footers with 12 on the shot clock. That's a bad shot… When you have Steph Curry on the team, pass the ball.
Kerr added, "We can either do that and win games or we can shoot a whole bunch of 15-foot contested shots in the middle of the shot clock and be a lousy NBA team. It's up to us and we are hammering that point home for our team."
When asked about these comments postgame, Podziemski said (via NBC Sports Bay Area), “I don't really think. I just play. When I'm out there and I'm open, I shoot it. If not, I make a play. I don't really look too much into. I know we have Steph Curry on the court and if he's open, I'm going to throw the ball to him. I don't really look too deep into those messages."
These comments were confusing to some, and Podziemski attempted to clarify them in a post on X.
“To clarify and for further context... Steph is Steph and I've been very open with my respect for him on and off the court,” Podziemski wrote. “He's a legend and a 🐐 for a reason. On the court you have to be cautious against over thinking every possession. You have to trust your work, do what the coaches want you to do, and make a good IQ play. At times that's a pass, taking shot, or even making a good screen to free up a teammate.”
Podziemski finished his message, writing, “So you just play and work to make good decisions consistently. A lot of times that will end up being passing the ball to a wide open Steph and/or teammate when the opportunity is there and just doing whatever it takes to help the team.”
This was unexpected to see on social media, and it has been drawing a strong response from Warriors fans. Podziemski's post has been going viral, tallying over 100,000 views and hundreds of comments in the first hour it was posted.
Related Articles
NBA Legend Charles Barkley's Harsh Statement on Golden State Warriors
Lakers and Warriors Reportedly Have Trade Interest in $90M NBA Champion