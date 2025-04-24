Brandin Podziemski's Final Injury Status for Warriors-Rockets Game 2
The Golden State Warriors had a defensive battle against the Houston Rockets in Game 1, with the Warriors' offense being just enough for them to squeeze out a 95-85 victory and disrupt Houston's home court advantage. In a game where Houston's offense struggled tremendously outside of Alperen Sengun, Golden State will likely see a different Rockets team Wednesday night.
As seen in Game 1, the pairing of Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler was fantastic as they combined for 56 points. However, a new third scoring option has emerged for the Warriors in the absence of Jonathan Kuminga, and his final injury status has been revealed after a downgrade earlier Wednesday.
Warriors starting guard Brandin Podziemski has been upgraded to active after previously being listed as questionable with an illness. As reported by The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Podziemski was at Wednesday's shoot-around but off to the side.
After returning from a 12-game injury absence earlier this season, Podziemski has looked like a brand-new player. From his return to the end of the regular season, he averaged 14.9 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game over those 34 games while shooting 41.2% from three. While Curry and Butler can carry a significant load offensively, Podziemski's emergence has been key.
Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. EST, as the Warriors look to secure a 2-0 lead before taking the series to San Francisco.
