Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets Game 2
The Golden State Warriors are set to take on the Houston Rockets in game two of their round one playoff series.
The Warriors took game one in a double-digit 95-85 victory that initially started as a Rockets lead in the first quarter, but the Warriors were able to hold the Rockets scoreless for nearly four minutes from near the end of the second quarter. This helped propel the Warriors to a 23-point lead in the third.
The Rockets were able to fight their way back to a three-point game in the fourth, but Golden State held on to their lead with some timely shots. Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors and helped keep the ship afloat with 31 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal on 63/56/100 shooting splits.
With the game one victory, the Warriors have taken control of home court advantage in this series, but a win on Wednesday could help build massive amounts of momentum for games three and four back in the Chase Center in front of the hometown fans.
The Warriors are coming into the game with two players listed on the injury report: Steph Curry and Gary Payton II.
Steph Curry is listed as AVAILABLE but is dealing with a right thumb injury which requires the use of a splint.
Gary Payton II is available but dealing with a left thumb injury and will use a splint.
The Rockets are entering the game with two players listed on their injury report: Jock Landale and Jae'Sean Tate.
Jock Landale is out with a right knee contusion and Jae'Sean Tate is out with a right ankle impingement.
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets will face off at 9:30 p.m. EST
